Of: Michelle Brey, Stephanie Munk, Andreas Schmid

Because of the Ukraine war, the European Union is aiming for an import ban on Russian oil. There should also be other new Russia sanctions. The news ticker.

Ukraine conflict: Efforts to end Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine continue.

Putin's defense minister threatens again: arms deliveries to be destroyed in the Ukraine war

EU plans oil embargo against Russia and new sanctions

This News ticker on the negotiations and international reactions to the Ukraine war is continuously updated.

Update from May 4th, 8:15 p.m: Russia keeps demanding territory from Ukraine. Its President Volodymyr Zelenskyj has now again given a clear rejection. “The goal of every Ukrainian is to restore territorial integrity in international borders,” said Zelenskyy at an event organized by the Ukrainian government Wall Street Journal according to a statement on Wednesday. With a view to the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, which has been annexed by Russia since 2014, this is zar “difficult”. But: “We will not go into a frozen conflict.”

The Russian troops would have to retreat. In addition, Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin must agree to a ceasefire. “And if possible, publicly.” Otherwise, a peace agreement would be impossible.

President of Ukraine since 2019: Volodymyr Zelenskyj © Ukraine Presidency/Ukraine Presi/Imago Images

Update from May 4th, 7.30 p.m.: NATO and EU member Bulgaria now wants to repair military technology from Ukraine, but will no longer deliver weapons to Kyiv. That was decided by the parliament in Sofia on Wednesday after a corresponding letter was submitted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The other points on his wish list were also approved – such as exporting grain from Ukraine via the Bulgarian Black Sea port of Varna, further humanitarian aid and support for Ukraine’s EU accession.

Ukraine negotiations: Biden wants to discuss further sanctions with G7 allies

Update from May 4th, 6:15 p.m.: After the EU Commission’s proposal for an oil embargo against Russia, US President Joe Biden wants to discuss further possible sanctions against Moscow with allies. “I’m going to be speaking to the members of the G7 this week about what we’re going to do and not do,” Biden said on the sidelines of a White House appearance on Wednesday. “We are always open to additional sanctions.”

The members of the G7 Japan + the NATO countries USA, Canada, France, Great Britain, Italy and Germany.

Update from May 4th, 4.30 p.m.: The EU Commission’s latest proposal for an oil embargo against Russia (see first report) creates a need for discussion. The Hungarian government has expressed reservations. “We see no plans or guarantees on how Hungary’s energy security would be secured on the basis of the current proposal,” government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said on Twitter on Wednesday. It is unclear how Hungary’s transition to an oil supply without Russian imports can be managed.

The proposal includes an exemption for Hungary and Slovakia, two member countries that are highly dependent on Russian oil imports. The two countries could therefore continue to import Russian oil beyond the turn of next year. “Our partners agree with a transition phase, we are now discussing its length,” the agency quoted Slovakia’s Economy Minister Richard Sulik as saying.

According to Prime Minister Petr Fiala, the Czech Republic also called for a “two to three year delay” in implementing the import ban for his country. “The sanctions must not burden Czech citizens more than Russia,” he said in Prague.

Ukraine-Russia talks: Kremlin criticizes lack of “dynamism” in peace talks

Update from May 4th, 3:05 p.m.: The Ukraine-Russia negotiations continue to be marked by mutual accusations. Now Russia has blamed Ukraine for the lack of movement in the negotiations for a peace settlement after more than two months.

“On the negotiation path, one can still hardly speak of dynamics, on the contrary,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, according to the Interfax agency. The Ukrainian leadership is constantly changing its position and threatening to withdraw from the talks. “It gives little confidence that the negotiation process will end with any result,” Peskov said. In return, Kyiv accuses Moscow of ignoring offers to negotiate.

Update from May 4, 12:17 p.m.: Several EU parliamentarians think so European Commission plans to ban oil imports from Russia correct. “We Europeans have to take this step,” said the Vice President of the European Parliament, Nicola Beer (FDP). “The raised European index finger alone will not end the Russian war of aggression.”

The group of the conservative EPP also welcomed the move. Group leader Manfred Weber (CSU) praised the proposed sanctions on Twitter as an “urgently necessary step”. However, there is also criticism: “The fact that enforcement should take six months and that loopholes are necessary for Hungary and Slovakia makes the package significantly weaker,” wrote Green MEP Rasmus Andresen on Twitter. The Commission’s proposal provides for exceptions for Hungary and Slovakia because the two EU countries are highly dependent on Russian oil supplies.

Ukraine negotiations: oil embargo against Russia? Hungary announces reservations

Update from May 4, 12:10 p.m.: Hungary has expressed strong reservations about the EU’s plans for an oil embargo against Russia. In a statement, the government in Budapest criticized that the proposal submitted by the EU Commission does not include any provisions that would “guarantee Hungary’s energy security”.

After his re-election in early April, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced that he would veto a possible oil or gas embargo against Russia. The new sanctions package can only come into force if all member states agree.

Ukraine negotiations: Putin’s defense minister threatens again

Update from May 4th, 11:36 am: Many Western countries are supplying weapons in the Ukraine war – Germany also recently decided to supply heavy weapons to Ukraine in the fight against Russia. According to a report by the Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, mirror threatened to attack arms supplies. The Ria news agency quoted him as saying that arms transports from NATO countries to Ukraine should be regarded as targets to be destroyed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Sergey Shoigu, Defense Minister of Russia, during a meeting in the Kremlin. Shoigu now threatened to attack arms supplies in the Ukraine war. © dpa/Russian Presidential Press Service/AP

Update from May 4th, 11:28 am: In response to sanctions imposed in the Ukraine war, Russia has imposed an entry ban on 63 Japanese, including Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. “The government of F. Kishida has launched an unprecedented anti-Russian campaign and uses improper rhetoric against the Russian Federation, including slander and direct threats,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday. Tokyo’s actions are destroying “good-neighborly relations” and damaging the economy and Russia’s image, it said.

After the war of aggression against Ukraine ordered by Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin, Japan has participated in the sanctions against Russia. At the same time, tensions between the two neighboring countries intensified in the dispute over the four southernmost Kuril Islands Etorofu (Russian: Iturup), Kunashiri (Kunashir), Shikotan (Schikotan) and Habomai (Chabomai).

Ukraine negotiations: Russia embargo with Orban clause? Von der Leyen warns “Kremlin’s soldiers”

First report: Kyiv/Brussels – In view of the Ukraine war, the European Union is aiming for an import ban on Russian oil. This is what the EU Commission and the European External Action Service propose for a new package of sanctions against Russia. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen officially presented the plans on Wednesday in Strasbourg

“We are now proposing an embargo on Russian oil. It is about a complete ban on imports of all Russian oil, ”said Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday morning in the European Parliament. Russian crude oil shipments are to be phased out within six months and refined product imports phased out by the end of the year. “It will not be easy because some member states are heavily dependent on Russian oil,” von der Leyen said.

“In this way, we maximize the pressure on Russia and at the same time minimize collateral damage for us and our partners worldwide,” said the German politician, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin. “Because if we want to help Ukraine, our own economy must remain strong.”

Ukraine negotiations: Von der Leyen warns Russian war criminals – “We know who you are”

Those responsible for war crimes in Ukraine should be subject to EU sanctions, said von der Leyen. A list is kept of high-ranking officers and other individuals who committed war crimes in Bucha and who are responsible for the inhumane siege of the city of Mariupol, the German said.

Thus, all “Kremlin soldiers” received a clear signal: “We know who you are and you will be held accountable.”

Ukraine talks: Head of Russian Orthodox Church hit by sanctions

In addition to the oil embargo, the EU wants to impose new sanctions on Russian banks, as well as on TV stations that spread misinformation about the Ukraine war. The extended list includes 58 people responsible, including the family of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov and members of the military.

The head of the Russian Orthodox Church is also to be included on the European Union’s sanctions list. Patriarch Kirill is listed in the EU Commission’s proposal for a sixth package of sanctions. This would ban him from entering the EU and his assets would be frozen. In an interview with an Italian newspaper on Sunday, Pope Francis spoke about a frightening conversation with Patriarch Kirill.

Ukraine negotiations: oil embargo could be decided in a few days – exceptions for two countries

The EU’s sixth package of sanctions is now being discussed further in Brussels. It could be decided within a few days if there are no major objections from the 27 member states.

According to the information, far-reaching exception rules are planned for Hungary and Slovakia. They are currently still getting a large part of their oil requirements from Russia and cannot change course so quickly.

Germany sees itself ready to change course, even if price increases are foreseeable. In addition to the oil embargo, the EU wants to impose new sanctions on Russian banks, as well as on TV stations that spread misinformation about the Ukraine war. (AFP/dpa)