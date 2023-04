How did you feel about the content of this article?

Russian President set deadline for Ukrainian citizens or holders of passports issued by breakaway republics to seek citizenship or “regularize” their status | Photo: EFE/EPA/ALEXEI DANICHEV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree providing that citizens of the four Ukrainian regions annexed by Moscow last year could be deported if they refuse to obtain Russian citizenship.

The information was disclosed by Russian news agencies this Friday (28) and reproduced by the Reuters agency.

The regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia were annexed by Russia after referendums considered irregular by the international community, held in September last year.

Two of these regions, Donetsk and Luhansk, already had areas controlled by pro-Kremlin separatists before the invasion of Ukraine started in February 2022.

According to the decree, Ukrainian citizens or holders of passports issued by these two breakaway republics (declared in 2014) must seek Russian citizenship or “regularize” their status with Russian authorities by July 1, 2024.

Anyone who does not do so by that date will be considered a foreign citizen and will be subject to deportation.

The decree also provides that residents of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia could be deported if they pose a “threat to national security” or participate in “unauthorized gatherings”.