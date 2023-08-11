Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Split

Will they become a problem for Vladimir Putin again? According to reports, the Wagner mercenaries are allegedly withdrawing from Belarus – to Russia.

Munich/Minsk/Moscow – According to various reports, hundreds are leaving Wagner mercenaries Belarus and return to Russia back. This is what the Ukrainian Internet newspaper writes, among others Kyiv Post and the much-cited US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Deal with Vladimir Putin failed? Wagner mercenaries are likely to return to Russia

The agreement between mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and Moscow rulers Wladimir Putinwhich to settle the Wagner uprising on June 24th was closed could have already failed, according to the reports. According to Russian sources, the private army (PMC) is withdrawing into Russian territory in buses in groups of 500-600 men.

Loud Kyiv Post should they wait there for further instructions, for example for missions in Africa, where the PMC Wagner has been very active on behalf of the Kremlin in recent years. A return to the Ukraine war however, is not planned.

Politically under pressure: Belarus ruler Alexander Lukashenko (left) and Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin (middle), here with the governor of St. Petersburg, Alexander Beglov. © IMAGO/Alexander Demianchuk

The deal stipulated that Putin would pardon Russian rebels if they went into exile in Belarus, where his ally Alexander Lukashenko could pose as a problem solver. But: did the Minsk autocrat create a problem in his country with the arrival of the brutal Wagner mercenaries? Why is he now throwing out the PMC again? At least that’s what several Russian sources reported on August 10.

Reports: Wagner mercenaries leave Belarus for Russia

The Kyiv Post cites a Russian military blogger, who wrote in a post: “Officially, this is described as sending fighters on vacation. However, nobody is talking about a return to Belarus. Combatants are only ordered to keep in touch with Wagner authorities for new orders, which may come in at any time.”

Officially, this is described as sending fighters on vacation. However, nobody is talking about a return to Belarus.

According to the same Russian source, Lukashenko allegedly realized that he would have to pay for the mercenaries’ stay in Belarus. And not that Moscow pays for it, as allegedly discussed. The ISW writes in its daily assessment of August 9: “Speculation about the Wagner group’s withdrawal from Belarus suggests that aspects of the deal collapsed in the wake of Wagner’s armed uprising. The likely failure of parts of the Wagner-Putin-Lukashenko deal suggests that Putin has failed to resolve the issues raised by Prigozhin and Wagner after Wagner’s June 24 uprising.”

Wagner mercenaries in Belarus: Yevgeny Prigozhin’s people are a problem

According to the Belarusian opposition, the questionable fighters in Belarus are said to have misbehaved. “Our sources tell us that the Wagner mercenaries are walking around with guns in shops and, forgive the choice of words, harassing Belarusian girls,” former culture minister Pavel Latuschka recently said IPPEN.MEDIA. In his estimation, his compatriots “are critical of the risks to public safety. How is this confirmed? This is confirmed by the fact that Lukashenko is practically forced to constantly explain to Belarusians at every public speech why the Wagner group is in our country,” Latushka said. Lukashenko’s security apparatus also sees “a problem, a challenge for the security of society” in the Wagner mercenaries.

Who finances Wagner’s mercenaries in Belarus? Lukashenko has no money for this, he just doesn’t have it. There is a huge hole in the government budget.

Lukashenko was thus “between two conflicts”, said the opposition politician. And one question remained permanently unanswered, Latuschka said: “Who finances Wagner’s mercenaries in Belarus? Lukashenko has no money for this, he just doesn’t have it. There is a huge hole in the state budget.” For the Minsk ruler there is also the danger that “Wagner’s mercenaries will eventually become Putin’s tools against Lukashenko himself”. It is now completely unclear how Putin will deal with the returning Wagner fighters, many of whom are said to be serious criminals. Will it be tight for Prigozhin?

Head of the Wagner mercenary group: Yevgeny Prigozhin. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

What will become of the Wagner mercenaries? Putin is said to be trying to kill Prigozhin

“The Wagner institutions and the companies of Prigozhin are now being dissolved. Prigozhin thus loses its economic power base. What will become of him and his fighters is currently not foreseeable. Belarus only seems to be an interim solution,” said Eastern Europe expert Prof. Dr. Klaus Gestwa in an interview with IPPEN.MEDIA predicted. The historian from the University of Tübingen, who once Moscow as well as in Saint Petersburg and still maintains informal contacts in Russia today, said: “We know Putin’s thirst for revenge. Therefore, it can be assumed that Prigozhin has drastically reduced his lifetime. But an attack on him is still politically risky because he still has advocates in the Russian security apparatus. But the time to seek his life by intelligence means will come.” (pm)