Home page politics

From: Christian Sturgeon

Press Split

In Russia, according to Maria Vorontsova, “the value of human life is the highest value” – Putin’s daughter did not mention the Ukraine war. © Alexei Danichev/Imago

Vladimir Putin's daughter rarely speaks publicly. Now she's giving an interview. The Ukraine war remains unmentioned.

Moscow – Vladimir Putin's private life is taboo. Little is known about his family. Every now and then there are public statements from the company Putin. So the eldest daughter of the Russian president Moscow Times According to him, he recently gave a rare interview that caused astonishment outside of Russia. In the middle of Ukraine war called Maria Vorontsova in the conversation with Medtech.Mocsow Russia as a “people-centered” state.

According to the news website Agentstvore Vorontsova described Russia as a people-oriented society. “For us, the value of human life is the highest value,” Vorontsova emphasized. Russia is a people-centered society, she added. She dreams that “people have the opportunity to recognize themselves so that we can all understand each other better and communicate better.”

Putin's circle of power in the Kremlin – the Russian president's confidants View photo series

Vorontsova's statements make people sit up and take notice against the background of the ongoing war in Ukraine. After all, it is estimated that a total of more than half a million people have died or been injured on both sides of the conflict. However, she did not comment on this in the conversation.

Putin's daughter Maria Vorontsova doesn't mention the war in Ukraine

In the interview, the endocrinologist also shared insights into her personal interests and lifestyle. She spoke about global medical advances as well as her literary, musical and sporting interests. What is striking, however, is that the ongoing war against Ukraine was not discussed in the interview. Her father Vladimir Putin was also not mentioned in the interview.

Shortly after the start of the war in Ukraine, Vorontsova and her sister Katerina Tikhonova were placed on the sanctions lists of the EU, Great Britain and the USA. Their assets have been frozen and entry bans are in place.

Vorontsova is a qualified medical doctor and her specialty is endocrinology. She is considered to be her father's advisor on topics related to genetic engineering. The Kremlin keeps details about Vorontsova top secret. Putin himself has never confirmed that she is his daughter, only referring to her and her sister as “those women” in interviews. (cs)

Editor Christian Stör wrote this article and then used an AI language model for optimization at his own discretion. All information has been carefully checked. Find out more about our AI principles here.