From: Victoria Krumbeck

Planes with Kinschal missiles are said to show Russian presence over the Black Sea. But Putin’s “unstoppable” missiles have a poor track record.

Beijing/London – Russian President Vladimir Putin quit during his visit to China to monitor the airspace over the Black Sea more closely. For this purpose, aircraft are to be equipped with Kinschal rockets. The reason for the patrol is the increased US presence in the region.

Russia has already used the hypersonic missiles highly praised by Moscow in the past – including in the Ukraine war. But according to the British Ministry of Defense, the missiles had already shown significant weaknesses during Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine.

Putin deploys planes with Kinschal missiles over the Black Sea

“On my orders, the Russian Aerospace Forces begin permanent patrols of neutral airspace over the Black Sea. Our MiG-31 aircraft are armed with ‘Kinschal’ systems,” the Kremlin chief announced in Beijing on October 18, according to the Russian news agency Tass reported. According to Putin, “these systems have a range of over 1,000 kilometers” and a speed of more than 11,000 km/h. Putin said the air presence was “not a threat” against the West.

A MiG-31 interceptor of the Russian Air Force flies through the air with a Kinschal supersonic ballistic missile (archive image). © Alexander Zemlianichenko/dpa

At the same time, he pointed out the increasing US interference in the Ukraine war and the positioning of US aircraft carriers in the Eastern Mediterranean. Due to the escalation in the Middle East, the USA relocated the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford off the Lebanese coast. Putin also hopes that the use of armed aircraft will help control events in the Mediterranean, as Tass continues.

Use of Kinschal missiles: hypersonic weapon with poor performance in the Ukrainian war

Putin’s announcement is “typical Russian rhetoric,” as the British Ministry of Defense wrote in its October 21 Ukraine update on X (formerly Twitter). The aim is to describe the West as an aggressor and to explain to Russian citizens that Russian military activities are a necessary measure to protect the state. The mention of the Kinschal rockets, which translates to “dagger” in German, is also strategic. Putin wants to show that Russia is still able to develop and produce new weapons despite the war in Ukraine.

The Defense Ministry continued that the Kinschal missiles were still in the test phase. So far, the hypersonic missile has performed poorly in Ukraine. Putin described the missiles as “unstoppable” when they were unveiled in March 2018. But Ukrainian forces have now shot down several Kinshal missiles using the Patriot defense system. While the hypersonic missile performs well on paper, there are significant opportunities for improvement in how Russia can use the missiles to realize their full potential, the ministry said. (vk)