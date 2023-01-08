Home page politics

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Yevgeny Prigozhin in 2016 in St. Petersburg. (Archive photo) © imago stock & people / Imago Images

Bloody fighting in Ukraine for the small town of Bakhmut has been going on for five months. The US suspected commercial reasons. Now Wagner boss Prigoschin spoke out.

Bakhmut/Munich – With iron determination, Russia is still trying to capture the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast in eastern Ukraine. “Putin’s cook”, the Russian entrepreneur and Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, played a decisive role in the offensive in the Ukraine war. A suspicion was recently raised from US circles as to why the interest in Bachmut could be so great. On Saturday, Prigozhin spoke personally about his motives.

Russia’s “obsession” with Bakhmut: does Prishogin want to control salt and gypsum mines?

Despite high losses on the Russian side, Prigozhin, who is gaining more and more influence in Russia as a result of the Ukraine war, still does not let go of Bakhmut. Of his almost 50,000 mercenaries, Wagner reported that his troops had lost more than 4,100 dead and 10,000 wounded the Guardians citing a US official. Among them, more than 1,000 deaths were recorded between the end of November and the beginning of December near Bakhmut. At first, the obsession with the Ukrainian city seemed like an enigma, as it holds at least little or no strategic advantage for the Russian military.

For the past five months, Russia has been bombing the small town of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast in eastern Ukraine. © IMAGO/Nicolas Cleuet / Le Pictorium

But according to the US official, the eager attempt at conquest for the past five months has not been based on strategic, but on monetary intentions. According to the White House on Thursday, “Putin’s cook” Prigozhin is said to be primarily interested in controlling the salt and gypsum mines near Bakhmut.

War in Ukraine: Prigozhin comments on “obsession” with Bakhmut

Suspicions about the control of the salt and gypsum mines appeared to want to put an end to Prigozhin on Saturday. Via Telegram, the 61-year-old explained that the city is important because of the huge tunnel systems that can be found there. Previously had the World reported about it. These would provide excellent shelter for soldiers and tanks. “The icing on the cake is the Soledar and Bakhmut mining system, which is actually a network of underground cities,” Prigozhin continued in his message on Saturday. “Not only can it accommodate a large group of people at a depth of 80 to 100 meters, but tanks and armored personnel carriers can also move in it.”

It remains unclear whether Prigozhin actually revealed his true intentions. At least nothing had been heard of these motives from circles in the White House, where the only reason given was the salt and gypsum business. On the one hand, Prigozhin might be really interested in Bakhmut for its military advantage, since the tunnel systems create numerous defensive advantages. But it could also have been a tactical decision to make this and not the mines public as a reason. Perhaps the interest in the city is made up of both aspects. (na)