A bloody hammer as a “gift” for the EU: The Wagner group sends a clear signal. © Telegram/Nexta

A bloody hammer as a “gift” from “Putin’s cook” for the EU Parliament: Yevgeny Prigozhin’s private army shocked with a video.

Brussels/Munich – A symbol that confirms exactly the image that Europe has had of Russia since the start of the Ukraine conflict: After the EU Parliament declared Russia a “terrorism supporter” on Thursday, the lawyer for the Wagner group of Yevgeny Prigozhin (“Putin’s cook”) then gave parliament a violin case – inside was a bloody sledgehammer. This is reported by several media unanimously. Preparations for the handover were announced in a video released by the group on propaganda channels.

“Putin’s cook” Prigozhin probably sends a hammer with the Wagner logo – and the words “blood – honor – fatherland – courage”

In the video, a man in a suit brings the violin case into an office and places it on a table. Then you see the hammer: This adorns the Wagner logo, traces of blood can be seen on the handle. The words “Blood – Honor – Fatherland – Courage” can also be read there. So it is fitting that individual MPs have already called for the Wagner Group to be included in the list of terrorist organizations.

“Putin’s cook” Prigozhin: Wagner boss apparently threatens Europe with a bloody hammer

In the scene, which could have come from a mafia film, Prigozhin apparently threatens the Europeans with the symbol of the bloody hammer. According to the Wagner-affiliated Telegram channel Nexta should the hammer represent “information”. A few days ago, another video made the rounds in which a soldier branded a “traitor” was killed with such a hammer. Video title: “Hammer of Revenge”. Yevgeny Prigozhin had said: “A dog receives the death of a dog.” (cgsc)

