From: Patrick Mayer

“Putin’s cook” Yevgeny Prigozhin rumbles on Telegram. The Wagner boss accuses Russian authorities of abandoning his mercenaries in Bakhmut.

Bakhmut – His mercenaries conquered for Moscow rulers Wladimir Putin in the Ukraine war the heavily contested Soledar. The boss of the notorious Wagner mercenariesYevgeny Prigozhin, is also known as “Putin’s cook” because of his influence with the Russian President.

Yevgeny Prigozhin: “Putin’s cook” railed against Russian authorities on Telegram

But his troops have apparently been militarily stuck in Bakhmut in the Donbass for weeks. Because: The Ukrainian defenders simply do not want to retreat against the Russian attackers.

Also because it lacks support for the attacking mercenaries Russia lack? In a veritable tirade of rage, Prigozhin has now railed against Russian authorities on Telegram and accused them of “high treason” because they were allegedly withholding ammunition.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, known as “Putin’s Chef,” in a Twitter video. (Screenshot) © Dmitri / Twitter

Specifically: the head of the mercenary group accused the Kremlin of not supplying its people with urgently needed ammunition supplies. The British broadcaster reports Sky News referring to a five-minute audio statement by Prigozhin on Telegram.

Wagner Mercenaries: Abandoned by the Russian Army in Bakhmut?

His mercenaries would do whatever they could with the “minimum amount of ammunition” they had, Prigozhin said, claiming: “A criminal group didn’t give us any ammunition. I think what is happening today is a crime against Russia and against the Russian people. The criminals must be held accountable.”

Prigozhin further claimed that supplies were allegedly not delivered to the battlefield. Russian officials, whom he called “thugs,” had committed “treason.” So his people are at the mercy of the Ukrainian artillery. Last Prigozhin had loud Sky News on the other hand, announced that his troops would “advance at any cost, just to wear down the Ukrainian army and disrupt its offensive”.

Kiev, Western secret services, ministries and experts keep reporting on alleged discrepancies and conflicts between the Wagner group and the Russian army. According to the Ukrainian general staff, there was allegedly even a deadly shootout between the two (actually allied) sides.

Ukraine: Reports of conflicts between Wagner group and Russian army

For example, “in Stanytsia Luhanska, Luhansk region, there was a fight between members of the Russian armed forces and Wagner mercenaries,” “which escalated into a shootout. The conflict claimed lives on both sides,” the Ukrainian army said. This cannot be checked independently – in contrast to Prigozhin’s angry speech on Telegram. (pm)