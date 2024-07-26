Home page politics

From: Fabian Müller

Ukraine is using numerous drones against Russian targets. (Archive photo) © Evgeniy Maloletka/AP/dpa

Because Ukrainian drones keep breaking through Russian defenses, a new system is now supposed to be able to locate the pilots of the aircraft. Tests are currently underway.

Moscow – Russia is said to have developed a new system to locate the location of drone pilots. This was reported by several Russian state media on Thursday. The so-called “Cobra” system looks like a kind of game console, but is said to be able to “locate their coordinates on a map in real time,” as the developer of the system told the Russian news agency RIA Novosti said.

The system is currently in a test phase and will soon be used for an “experimental combat mission” on Ukrainian territory. If the desired success is achieved, the system will go into series production. There are no independent reports on the “Cobra” system to date.

War in Ukraine: “Cobra” to be able to track down drone pilots

Russia has massively expanded its drone program in the past. According to military experts, both Ukraine and Russia use hundreds of drones every day. The unmanned aerial vehicles are constantly being developed further, with a particular focus on range and accuracy, but also on flying as quietly as possible so that they can be used more unexpectedly during night operations.

The Ukrainian drones are known for taking dramatic pictures from the Ukraine War There are numerous videos of drone operations on social networks. Some show drones crashing into Russian tanks, others showing the flying objects helping to support artillery strikes or scouting out the enemy.

Drones “more efficient than artillery” – Russia targets pilots

Speaking to the US news magazine Newsweek Mykhailo Fedorov, the Ukrainian Minister for Digital Transformation, said in December last year that drones “sometimes work even more efficiently than artillery.” They are “indeed a technical revolution, even if the technology itself is quite simple. But it has proven to be very efficient,” praised the head of the Ukrainian drone department.

Due to the great success of the Ukrainian drones, the Russian military leadership has focused on the factories and pilots. The Russian news agency RIA Novosti writes that the pilots are now one of the “most priority targets on the front lines.” So far, however, the Ukrainian teams that control the drone fleets are still “extremely difficult to detect” for Russian forces. It is currently unclear whether “Cobra” will change anything about this. (fmu)