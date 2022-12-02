Home page politics

Of: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Split

Propagandist Vladimir Solovyov, who is close to the Kremlin, threatens again. © Screenshot/Twitter/@Gerashchenko_en

Putin’s close confidante and propagandist Solovyov has threatened European countries on Russian state television. The reason is their support for Kyiv.

Munich – An attack on European countries that support Ukraine against the war of aggression by Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin: This is exactly what the Kremlin-affiliated moderator and propagandist Vladimir Solovyov has been dreaming of in recent days. Most recently he had threatened Germany with an invasion by Russian paratroopers and the bombing of Berlin. Now he is going one step further and wants to “knock on the door” of other European countries as well.

Western help in the Ukraine war – Solovyov threatens to attack Europe

In his recent show on Russian state TV Rossiya-1, Solovyov fumed at Western support for Ukraine. The adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, Anton Gerashenko, published the short video excerpt with English subtitles on Twitter. Again, his anger was directed against Germany first. “Look, Germany, they gave their air defense systems,” Solovyov emphasizes in the video. His conclusion: “So we can easily attack German territory.”

According to the propagandist, the same applies to the UK. “Britain gave air defense systems, so it’s easy to attack them,” Solovyov said. By this he might mean that Europe is losing its own defense capacity in order to help Ukraine. For example, France is “naked”. Head of state Emmanuel Macron is responsible for this. “So what’s the problem?” asks Solovyov.

Ukraine war: Putin propagandist Solovyov rages against ‘rude’ European countries

Now he is turning his attention to countries in northern Europe. “Where does Stoltenberg, the Norwegian, come from?” asks the Kremlin propagandist. He is briefly confused and asks: “Or is he Danish?”. In any case, you have to “knock on the door” of these countries. Russia must “knock gently” and ask: “Have you been rude to us? Come out and compete.”

For the Ukrainian Gerashenko it is clear what this means. Solovyov suggests starting “cautious work” on these countries, by which he means bombing. “Beware Germany, Great Britain, France, Norway, Sweden and Denmark,” wrote the Ukrainian diplomat on Twitter. A nuclear strike against European countries, including Germany, has already been discussed on Russian state TV. (bb)