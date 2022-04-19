Home page politics

The Ukraine war has entered a new phase. The Russian army attacks with strong forces in the east of the country. The military ticker.

In the Ukraine conflict*, the large-scale attack by the Russian armed forces has begun in the east of the country.

Putin confidante Ramzan Kadyrov will resign on Tuesday Conquest of the hard-fought steelworks in Mariupol.

in Mariupol. Ukraine expects the hold own lines of defence will.

will. This News ticker on the military situation in the Ukraine conflict is continuously updated.

Kyiv – The Ukraine war* has reached a new phase after around eight weeks with a major attack by Russian troops in the east of the country. “I’m sure this will be an important moment in this whole special operation,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said loudly Tagesschau.de in an interview with the TV channel IndiaToday. It is about achieving the “complete liberation of the republics of Donetsk and Luhansk*”, according to Lavrov, referring to the separatist areas that Moscow has recognized as independent states.

Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu* has also reaffirmed his country’s military goal of wanting to “liberate” eastern Ukraine. “We are gradually implementing our plan to liberate the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics,” he said on Tuesday. He accused Washington and its allies of “prolonging” the military operation by supplying arms to Ukraine.

Ukraine war: Russia promises unenviable fate to Mariupol defenders

“We are taking measures to restore peaceful life,” Shoigu said in a televised meeting with Russian military commanders. “The United States and the western states it controls are doing everything they can to delay the military operation for as long as possible.”

The situation is escalating dramatically, especially in the badly damaged port city of Mariupol. Russia once again issued an ultimatum to the hundreds of fighters who were locked up in a steel plant there and called on them to surrender. All soldiers in the country were asked to “put down your arms immediately,” a statement said. “We address all members of the Ukrainian army and foreign mercenaries: they face an unenviable fate because of the cynicism of the Kiev authorities.”

War in Ukraine: Kadyrov announces imminent capture of Mariupol steelworks

The defenders of Mariupol will be “guaranteed for survival” if they lay down their arms from noon. Then, in a cease-fire between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., “all Ukrainian armed units and foreign mercenaries could come out without weapons and ammunition.” Then her life would be saved, it said.

Pro-Russian separatists had previously announced that the storming of the Azovstal steelworks in the port city had begun with Russian help. The ruler of the Russian republic of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov*, who is often referred to as Putin’s “bloodhound”, has even announced that the embattled steelworks will be conquered later in the day. Today, Azovstal will be taken completely, says the confidant of Russian President Vladimir Putin*, according to the portal t-online in an audio message on the Telegram platform.

The ruler of the Russian republic of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, has announced that the embattled steelworks in Mariupol will be seized quickly. (Photo from April 17) © Sergei Bobylev/imago

According to Russian information, around 2,500 fighters, including 400 foreign mercenaries, are said to have holed up in the steelworks. According to Ukrainian media, around 1,000 civilians are also said to be staying in the plant. Ukraine* had previously criticized the fact that Russia had turned down requests to set up escape corridors in Mariupol so that residents who had sought refuge in the steel mill could get to safety.

Ukraine War: Russian army attacks at multiple points simultaneously

Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said the aim of the Russian advance in the Luhansk region was to isolate Ukrainian troops in the cities of Rubishne, Lysychansk and Sieverodonetsk. In the Kharkov region, 25,000 soldiers of the Russian army would attack from Izyum in the direction of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region. An offensive is also being attempted at Avdiivka near Donetsk.

At the same time, he is certain that Russia will fail with its offensive in the Donbass*. This is only “very cautious” and Russian forces lack the strength to break through the Ukrainian defense lines. “Your offensive will fail, I give you a 99 percent guarantee,” said Arestovych.

The governor of the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk, Serhiy Hajday, spoke of a difficult situation. "Our defenders are holding the line of defence," says Hajdaj on Ukrainian television. Attacks at Rubischne and Popasna were repelled. At the same time, he called on the remaining residents to get to safety. Authorities tried to organize buses to take people to provided trains. 70,000 people are said to remain in the area.