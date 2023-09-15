Home page politics

From: Bona Hyun

According to several reports, Putin’s bloodhound Kadyrov is said to be seriously ill. An expert now clearly contradicts these statements to IPPEN.MEDIA.

Update from September 15th, 11:19 p.m.: Regarding Ramzan Kadyrov’s health, Harold Chambers said when asked by IPPEN.MEDIA, all that could be said is that it appears to have deteriorated and that he would occasionally wear a medical device on his hand. The analyst from the Foreign Policy Research Institute also sees it as confirmed that the Chechen leader is suffering from kidney problems, as this was confirmed by Elena Milashina from the Novaya Gazette had been reported.

However, according to Chambers, there is no data to support the alleged flight to Moscow on September 7th. According to his research, Kadyrov’s jet was not moved on the day in question, and there were no other non-commercial flights. What appears most suspicious to him is an anonymous private Gulfstream jet that came from Dubai and left for Ankara a few hours later.

He describes the fact that the rumors about Kadyrov arose shortly after the death of former Chechen Health Minister Elkhan Suleimanov was reported as “highly suspicious”. He is said to have been Kadyrov’s personal doctor and was allegedly buried alive by him. Overall, these reports only refer to “dubious, anonymous sources and evidence,” according to the expert.

Update from September 15th, 9:30 p.m.: The fact that Ramzan Kadyrov is said to be in critical condition is spreading like wildfire. However, this report is questioned by Harold Chambers. The Foreign Policy Research Institute analyst tweeted that Chechen opposition channels condemned the rumors as unfounded. It is simply an information war in which the sources are “absolutely unreliable”.

Original message from September 15th: Moscow – There has been much speculation about the health of Chechnya’s ruler Ramzan Kadyrov. Now the state of Kadyrov, also known as Putin’s bloodhound, have made things worse. “The information is confirmed by various sources in medical and political circles. This isn’t about injuries. Other details still need to be clarified. He has been ill for a long time and we are talking about systemic health problems,” a representative of the Main Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Andrei Yusov, said loudly Nexta. Kadyrov is even said to be in a coma, several Telegram channels report.

Putin worried? Kadyrov is reportedly in critical condition

Kadyrov was taken to Moscow by plane. The local doctors apparently couldn’t help him, so he returned to Chechnya. This is reported by the Ukrainian website “Obozrevatel”. Kadyrov is now expected to be transported abroad for treatment, most likely to the United Arab Emirates. For some time now there have been increasing rumors that he was suffering from severe kidney problems and even the after-effects of an attempted poisoning.

Kadyrov denied rumors that he was in critical health

Chechen head of state Ramzan Kadyrov recently emphasized that he was in good health. “I am healthy and full of energy,” Kadyrov said in a Telegram posting (March 2023), adding that he was “sorry to worry” everyone who hoped he was “terminally ill.” “As always, I play sports, go hiking in the mountains and solve issues that are important for the development of the republic,” Kadyrov said.

Kadyrov is one of the country’s closest confidants Russian President Vladimir Putins. Like the late former Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, Kadyrov is notorious for his brutality. Most recently, the Telegram channel “VChK-OGPU” reported that Kadyrov had the Deputy Prime Minister of Chechnya, Elkhan Suleimanov, buried alive. He blamed Suleimanov, who was also his personal doctor, for his physical problems. He gave him injections, and Kadyrov believes that this caused him to become ill and even accuses him of poisoning him. (bohy)