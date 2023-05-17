Home page politics

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov’s horse was stolen. © -/AP/dpa

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov laments his suffering. Allegedly, his favorite horse was kidnapped to blackmail him.

Kiev/Prague – Attention, now things are getting wild: Chechen head of state Ramzan Kadyrov, also known as Vladimir Putin’s bloodhound, is making serious allegations. Allegedly, the Ukrainian secret service and the Czech police kidnapped one of his favorite stallions. Mind you, to then extort ransom money from him.

Zazou, a 16-year-old Thoroughbred English horse owned by Kadyrov, was stolen from a stable in the Czech village of Krabčice in March this year. In a Telegram post on Monday (May 15), Kadyrov claimed that he was contacted by Ukrainian intelligence agencies “through a third party” after the incident. They offered to return the horse in exchange for $18,000.

Putin’s bloodhound Kadyrov: “You knew I was attached to the stallion”

“They knew I was attached to the stallion, and they weren’t wrong. I agreed, of course,” Kadyrov wrote, calling the $18,000 “just pennies.” Zazou, reportedly acquired by Kadyrov in 2012, has been under arrest along with other Kadyrov’s European assets since 2014. This is part of EU sanctions imposed on the Chechen leader over his alleged role in widespread rights abuses. About that also had the Moscow Times reported.

The sanctions prevented Zazou – once a well-known stallion in the horse racing world – from competing, leaving the horse effectively locked up in Czech stables along with several of Kadyrov’s other racehorses.

Putin’s bloodhound Kadyrov hoped the horse would be handed over

“To be honest, I was hoping that Zazou would be officially handed over, that the sanctions against him would be lifted and so on. But the [ukrainische] The secret service simply staged his kidnapping… together with the Czech police,” Kadyrov laments about the incident. “My friends, if you want something delivered from Europe, just ask the Ukrainian secret service [um Hilfe]’ Kadyrov joked. It has not been possible to independently verify Kadyrov’s claims.

Ramzan Kadyrov recently announced that wanting to set up his own “private army” based on the example of Wagner. In an interview with the Russian News Agency RIA Novosti Kadyrov explained that the mercenary group he devised could fight anywhere in the world to protect what he called “oppressed peoples”. (mse)