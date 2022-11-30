Home page politics

Of: Felix Durach

Split

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has commented on Pope Francis’ allegations against his soldiers. © Vladimir Astapkovich/imago-images

Putin’s bloodhound Ramzan Kadyrov has reacted to Pope Francis’ statements about Chechen soldiers and verbally attacked the “Holy Father”.

Grozny – Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has also spoken out about Pope Francis’ statements about Russian troops in the Ukraine war. The head of the Catholic Church had said in an interview with the US Jesuit Magazine America talked about the atrocities committed by Vladimir Putin’s army in Ukraine. “In general, perhaps the most cruel are those who are from Russia but do not belong to the Russian tradition, such as the Chechens, the Buryats and so on,” Pope Francis said.

Putin’s bloodhound Kadyrov attacks Pope Francis – “victim of propaganda”

Kadyrov, the president of the autonomous republic of Chechnya, raged against the “Holy Father” on his Telegram channel on Tuesday. “It is a shame for a world-renowned religious figure not to know the attitude of Muslims towards the enemy.”

Because his troops “would not start a fight without an offer of peace, as our prophet Mohammed did,” Kadyrov explained on Telegram. “Regarding the attitude of the Chechens towards prisoners and whether it is cruel or not, Ukrainian soldiers who were in our captivity can provide information themselves.” However, the Chechen armed forces are zealous in protecting the fatherland, religion and people. “We are calling on the enemy to surrender and calling on our citizens to stand up for themselves. Is that cruelty?” he asked his followers on Telegram.

Chechen leader Kadyrov: Putin’s bloodhound doesn’t shy away from tough tones

Kadyrov has been in charge of Chechnya’s political fortunes as president since 2007. The 46-year-old is also considered a close confidant of Russian President Vladimir Putin and is referred to by Western observers as his “bloodhound”. Kadyrov has not shied away from open criticism of the Russian head of state over the past few weeks and complained, among other things, about the lack of military successes in the Ukraine war. In October Kadyrov was promoted by Putin to colonel general of the Russian army.

Unlike most of the Russian population, who belong to the Russian Orthodox Church, the vast majority of Chechens are Muslim. Pope Francis’ statements also caused a stir because he directed his accusations – with Chechens and Buryats – against two non-Christian population groups. Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, had already described the Pope’s statements as “perversion” on Tuesday. (fd)