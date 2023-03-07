Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun, Franziska Schwarz

The battle for the small town of Bachmut takes its toll on both sides. Wagner founder Prigozhin complains. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

Update from March 6, 9:00 p.m.: Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister, has called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate video footage that allegedly shows the killing of a Ukrainian prisoner of war by Russian soldiers. The “terrible video” shows an “unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war being executed by Russian soldiers just for saying ‘Glory to Ukraine’,” Kuleba wrote on online networks on Monday. The video is “further proof that this war is genocide”.

Ukraine-News: “Putin’s bloodhound” is poaching in Ukraine

Update from March 6, 6:30 p.m.: “Putin’s bloodhound,” Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, has apparently begun recruiting fighters from the self-proclaimed “Luhansk People’s Republic” for his troops. The goal is to strengthen their own power, reports the National Resistance Center of Ukraine. To the report According to Kadyrov’s influence in the occupied areas of the Donetsk region is currently growing – now his fighters are also supposed to “ensure order” in the Luhansk Oblast.



Update from March 6, 4:30 p.m.: The quarrel between Moscow and the Wagner mercenary group seems to have no end. Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin explained on Telegram that his representative had been denied access to the Russian operational headquarters in Ukraine. The oligarch also complained again about the alleged failure of an announced delivery of ammunition – the reason being “the usual bureaucracy or treason”.

Ukraine News: Will Kiev soon withdraw from Bakhmut?

Update from March 6, 2:50 p.m.: Fierce fighting continues in and around the besieged eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, but both Kiev and Moscow appear to be facing increasing ammunition shortages (see first report from March 6th) and to contend with increasing losses. While the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, Valeriy Zalushnyi, spoke out “in favor of continuing the defense operation and further strengthening the positions in Bakhmut”, some analysts expect the fighting in the small town to end soon.

“I think Bakhmut’s stubborn defense accomplished a lot as it consumed Russian manpower and ammunition,” tweeted Michael Kofman, director of Russian studies at CAN, Virginia think tank. “But strategies can reach a point where yields diminish, and as Ukraine tries to gather resources for an offensive, it could hamper the success of a more important operation.” Also, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a The Washington-based think tank said a withdrawal might be the “wisest option” for Ukraine.

Ukraine-News: Russia recruits orphans for the war

Update from March 6, 1:03 p.m: The Russian region of Amur recruits orphans for the Ukraine war – with the allocation of apartments. “Today, among the orphans, those people who participate or have participated in the special military operation have a priority right to receive a housing certificate,” said the region’s Minister of Social Affairs Natalya Kiselyova, according to a press release.

In fact, according to Russian social law, all orphans are entitled to housing when they turn 18. However, 3,500 orphans are waiting in Amur alone on the border with China. According to official information, 137 certificates will be awarded for the current year.

According to Kiselyova, four orphans who signed up as regular soldiers for the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine have already submitted an application for such a certificate to be issued out of line. “We have already presented one with the certificate,” said the minister. Accordingly, it is a young man from the small town of Savitinsk.

Ukraina-News: Kiev reports shooting down of 13 Russian drones

Update from March 6, 12:06 p.m: The Ukrainian Air Force shot down 13 of a total of 15 drones launched from Russia during the night. She announced this on Telegram. The target of the Iranian-made drones was Kiev. Nothing was initially known about deaths, injuries or property damage. The information could not be checked independently. With Western help, Kiev has strengthened its air defense systems and is now better able to ward off Russian air attacks.

Ukraine-News: Moscow is probably rolling up decades-old tanks in the war

Update from March 6th, 11:09 am: Moscow replaces tanks destroyed in the Ukraine war with old models. The British secret service has now shared this knowledge. Most recently, even armored personnel carriers of the Soviet type BTR-50 were used in Ukraine – they have been manufactured since 1954.

Destroyed tanks have been replaced by old T-62 models for months, according to the latest public update from the Ministry of Defense in London. Even the 1st Guards Tank Army, one of the most prestigious units, received such tanks to make up for their losses in modern tanks. Despite retrofitting, the vehicles have many weak points. For example, modern reactive armor is missing.

First report from March 6th: Bachmut – Bachmut, which once had 74,000 inhabitants, is now largely destroyed. Authorities estimate that around 5,000 civilians still live in the city. According to Ukrainian information, it is now becoming increasingly difficult to keep Bakhmut.

Battle for Bakhmut: Yevgeny Prigozhin threatens Vladimir Putin

Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin has the government of the Kremlin boss Wladimir Putin now threatened to withdraw his mercenaries from Bakhmut. The reason for this is the lack of ammunition. Among other things, it reported that ZDF citing a corresponding telegram entry from the first weekend in March (which, however, was not an official channel of Prigozhin).

“The situation will not be nice for all military formations that protect Russian interests,” it said, as well as: “If Wagner withdraws from Bachmut now, the entire front will collapse.”

Prigozhin to Ukraine President: Volodymyr Zelenskyj should give up Bakhmut

The Wagner group founded by Prigozhin played a central role in the struggle for Bakhmut. Fighting continued through the first weekend of March. As recently as Friday (March 3), Prigozhin said his units had “virtually surrounded” Bakhmut. It was “only one road” to conquer. Prigozhin appealed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to give up the city.

Finland joins NATO: army chief comments on Ukraine war

In view of Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine, Finland’s army chief Timo Kivinen meanwhile sees his neutral country joining the Nato than necessary. “We don’t want to threaten anyone,” the general told ZDF’s “heute journal” (March 5), but with NATO there is more potential for deterrence. “Russia obviously only understands hard power.”

Finland shares a 1300 km border with Russia. Like Sweden, Finland also wants to become a member of NATO after decades of rejection because of the Ukraine war. The final decision on admission is still pending.(AFP/dpa/frs/nak)