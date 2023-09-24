Home page politics

From: Jens Kiffmeier

Once again there was wild speculation about a flight from Moscow to Hanover: Chechnya’s ruler Ramzan Kadyrov. © Emile Alain Ducke/dpa/flightradar/Montage

Guessing about the mysterious flight: A private ambulance jet flies from Moscow to Hanover – and triggers wild speculation. Was Kadyrov on board?

Hanover – There is a lot of fuss about a patient transport: the flight of a private ambulance jet has fueled the rumor mill online. After the air travel tracking portal flightradar24.com After reporting an unusual flight from Moscow to Hanover, there was speculation on social networks about the occupants of the rescue plane. Was possibly the sick ruler of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, was transported to the capital of Lower Saxony for treatment? Or even Wladimir Putin? After all, Russia’s presidents have already been said to have all sorts of illnesses?

The excitement was great. Because: On Wednesday (September 20th), the Bombardier Learjet of the private FAI Air ambulance fleet took off from Nuremberg at 8 a.m. and flew directly to Moscow. According to information from, it went from there flightradar24.com at 1:15 p.m. directly to Hanover, where the plane landed at 2:51 p.m. The news portal t-online.de first reported on the flight and referred to information from several Russian media outlets.

Mysterious flight from Russia: Was Ramzan Kadyrov brought to Hanover by ambulance jet?

But who was on board? On the news platform X (formerly Twitter), many users agreed: It must be Ramzan Kadyrov, known as Putin’s bloodhound. The Chechen ruler is considered one of the few allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kadyrov sick or dead? Rumors of kidney disease

But recently there were unconfirmed reports that he had fallen ill and was in a coma in Moscow due to kidney problems. Kadyrov’s Telegram channels had distributed videos that were supposed to send signs of life from the ruler. But the rumors didn’t stop, there was even speculation about his death.

The information cannot be independently verified. However, there is currently little to indicate that Kadyrov was on board the rescue plane. As a spokesman for the Federal Police said Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung (HAZ) said there were, among other things, “two Germans” in the ambulance jet. However, it was not clear whether these could have been the doctors on board, sick German citizens or people with multiple passports.

But one thing is certain: these flights are not entirely unusual. FAI Rent-a-jet is a Nuremberg charter airline that operates VIP flights, cargo and express courier flights as well as ambulance flights. The rescue planes are equipped as luxury medical transporters. Among other things, Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was flown to Berlin for treatment at the Charité in an ambulance jet from FAI Rent-a-jet after his poisoning in 2020. In addition, another mysterious flight from Moscow to Munich had already caused confusion weeks ago.

Before the Russia sanctions, many oligarchs were treated in Germany

These flights are currently always noticeable because since the start of the war in Ukraine and the sanctions imposed by the European Union, it has hardly been possible to fly between the EU and Russia. Previously, it was not unusual for Eastern European politicians or oligarchs to fly to German clinics for treatment. (jkf)