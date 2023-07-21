Home page politics

Patrick Mayer

Vladimir Putin threatens to sink civilian freighters in the Black Sea. There are powerful NATO bases all around. Is the threatening gesture from Moscow nothing more than a bluff?

Munich/Kontanza/Crete – It is the next threatening gesture from Russia in the Ukraine war: Moscow ruler Vladimir Putin announced that from Thursday (July 20) all Ships bound for Ukrainian ports from the Black Seabe classified as potential enemies.

Black Sea: Vladimir Putin threatens to sink ships and freighters

“All ships sailing to Ukrainian ports in Black Sea waters are considered potential carriers of military cargo,” the Russian Defense Ministry told Telegram. In addition, it is assumed that the home countries of these ships “are involved in the Ukraine conflict on the side of the Kiev regime.” Last but not least, freighters from Romania, Bulgaria and Turkey sail in said international waters – they are all members of the NATO defense alliance.

That NATO, on the other hand, has an enormous presence south and west of the Black Sea. Is Putin himself taking a daring risk? Or is his threat just a bluff? Merkur.de explains which three NATO bases in the region expose Moscow’s gamble.

NATO on the Black Sea: American fighter jets are stationed on the Romanian coast

NATO Air Force Base Constanta (Romania): NATO’s Southern Air Policing was launched after Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014. Since 2017, the surveillance of NATO airspace on the southern eastern flank has been ensured by alternating rotations of air forces from different member states from the Mihail Kogalniceanu base. Shortly before and immediately after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Bundeswehr had relocated six Eurofighter fighter jets to Constanta (Romanian: Constanta) as part of air policing, which took over airspace security first with the Italian Air Force and then with the British Royal Air Force. At the same time, the Americans sent eight F-16 fighter jets and four F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jets to the neighboring Borcea air base, which has since resulted in a powerful NATO contingent. The 53rd Fighter Squadron of the Romanian Air Force is also stationed in Borcea, along with all of the country’s 14 available F-16 fighter jets.

NATO on the Black Sea: A base in Turkey is also within reach

Incirlik Nato Air Force Base (Türkiye): Since the September 11, 2001 attacks, Americans have made extensive use of Incirlik Air Base. This is located in southern Turkey near the city of Adana (about 2.2 million inhabitants). The United States has deployed tactical nuclear weapons, which can be carried by fighter jets, at this airfield as part of nuclear sharing. From here, NATO could operate over the Black Sea. In addition to various fighter jets, the United States and Turkey have also parked huge Boeing KC-135 Stratotankers there. Most recently, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan distanced himself politically from Putin when, after a long blockade, he agreed to Finland and Sweden joining NATO.

NATO on the Black Sea: Powerful units of the Americans and Greeks on Crete

NATO Air Force and Naval Base Crete (Greece): The Greek and American air forces use a joint air force base near Souda in the west of the holiday island. From Souda Bay, the US Air Force and its Greek allies can fly missions both in the eastern Mediterranean and over the Black Sea. The Greeks have stationed F-16 fighter jets there, the USA had in May 2022 because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine an additional ten F-35 stealth jets and 14 F-15 fighter bombers were relocated to Crete – along with 500 pilots and technicians. It is unclear which warships are currently anchored at the neighboring naval base. The Greek Navy has, among other things, four MEKO 200 frigates, manufactured by the German shipbuilder ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems. Between October 2022 and spring, the Pentagon from Washington positioned the aircraft carrier USS George HW Bush (Nimitz class) in Crete. Apparently there is currently no aircraft carrier on site.

Several military experts had called for NATO ships in the Black Sea in response to Putin’s threat. Among other things, Carlo Masala from the Bundeswehr University in Munich said on Twitter: “When do we start drawing red lines for Russia in Ukraine? Do you sabotage grain exports, do we escort ships, how about that?” So far, however, the defense alliance has left it with warnings to civilian shipping. (pm)