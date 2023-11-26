Home page politics

The Ukrainian attacks are apparently having an effect: Russia’s fleet could soon withdraw to the eastern side of Crimea. With what consequences?

London/Kiev – The British Ministry of Defense reported on Saturday (November 25th) that the Russian Black Sea Fleet could only use its Sevastopol base on the Ukrainian Crimean peninsula, which was annexed by Russia, to a limited extent. Specifically, it is about equipping Russian ships with cruise missiles, which could now possibly be relocated to the port of Novorossiysk in Russia, about 340 kilometers to the east.

“Logistical problems” are troubling Putin’s fleet in Sevastopol

The ability to load cruise missiles in Russia’s Novorossiysk could become “an influential factor” for the “operational capabilities” of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, the ministry wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Since the beginning of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin’s armed forces have repeatedly attacked the country, particularly its civilian infrastructure, with rocket attacks.

On November 17, the news agency reported Reuters of Ukrainian reports of “logistical problems” in the Russian Black Sea Fleet, as a result of which ships would have to be withdrawn to the Russian heartland. These reports have not yet been independently verified.

“Successful” campaign by Ukraine against positions in Crimea

The US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote about the problems with the Russian Black Sea Fleet at the beginning of October. In addition to the repeated attacks on the Kerch Bridge leading to Crimea, Ukraine would just succeed in a “successful campaign” against the Russian military infrastructure in Crimea. The targets are airfields, logistics depots and command posts along the route to the Black Sea port of Sevastopol on the peninsula. According to Ukrainian sources, these attacks “successfully damaged” logistical and defensive capabilities.

Crimea is particularly important for the fighting in the south of Ukraine, where the Ukrainian military is now said to have gained a bridgehead on the eastern side of the Dnipro. Loud ISW It is the central “staging area” for Russian counter-offensives in the region. Sea attacks are also controlled from Sevastopol. The experts observed at least a partial withdrawal of Russian ships from the western part of the Black Sea: satellite images showed “at least ten” ships being relocated to Novorossiysk.

Global impact of a liberated Black Sea

A weakened Russian Black Sea Fleet is also important for the world’s food security: the developments of the last few weeks say so ISW, also weakened Russia’s ability to blockade Ukrainian trade ports on the Black Sea. Ukraine is one of the largest exporters of grain on the world market. Since the war began in February 2022 and even more so since the so-called grain agreement expired in July 2023, many people in the global south have suffered from skyrocketing prices for basic foodstuffs. (kb)