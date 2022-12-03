Home page politics

Of: Bedrettin Bölükbasi, Stephanie Munk

In the Ukraine war, hundreds of Russian soldiers apparently refuse to fight and flee back to Russia. In addition, there are logistical challenges for the army. The news ticker.

Russian media report to the Black Sea Fleet: Moscow has lost numerous ships

attack on school: Russian soldiers are said to have set fire to buildings

Russia probably has logistics problems: Secret service reports lack of ammunition since Cherson withdrawal

This News ticker on military events in the Ukraine war is updated regularly.

Update from December 3, 12:19 p.m: Not only the Russian Black Sea Fleet suffers casualties. In the war of aggression against Ukraine, Putin’s soldiers also engaged in a disproportionately costly battle for Bakhmut. The advantage of capturing the city (Donetsk region) is not in proportion to the price Moscow is paying for it, according to the latest intelligence update from the British Ministry of Defence.

Although taking Bakhmut would give Russia an opportunity to threaten larger urban centers like the cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, it would only be of “limited operational value,” the British added. It is therefore a realistic possibility that the capture of the city has become primarily a symbolic, political goal for the Kremlin.

Picture from November 20: Ukrainian soldiers fire on Russian positions near Bakhmut. © Libkos/AP/dpa

“Like something out of Star Wars”: Ukraine soldiers tell how they stop Putin’s killer drones

Update from December 3, 12:02 p.m: In the fight against the Russian attackers, the Ukrainians are now specializing in detecting self-detonating drones. Some of them feel reminded of “Star Wars”. The details and descriptions of the Ukrainian drone counter-attack here.

Russian media report on the Black Sea Fleet: Moscow has lost numerous ships

December 3 update at 11:12 a.m: The Russian Black Sea Fleet has lost more than 15 percent of its ships since the beginning of the war. The platform reports project. Accordingly, at least twelve of their ships were sunk or badly damaged in the fighting.

At the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Black Sea Fleet consisted of 74 ships and corvettes. In 1990 there were even 800 ships, 274 of them warships. By 2014, that number had dropped drastically, the authors write. project is an independent Russian media channel.

Ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet off Crimea (archive image from 2014) © Ulf Mauder/dpa

Fear of Russia’s next major offensive: Selenskyj warns of winter

Update from December 3rd, 10:11 am: Volodymyr Zelenskyy fears a massive attack by Russian troops as soon as temperatures in Ukraine fall below minus ten degrees. According to information, this was shared by the portal Nexta the Office of the President of Ukraine.

“It was a special day”: Zelenskyj celebrates the return of Ukrainian prisoners of war

Update from December 3, 8:39 am: In a short ceremony, President Volodymyr Zelenskyj celebrated the return of some Ukrainian prisoners of war. “It was a special day in a special week,” said the Ukrainian President in his recent video address.

At the same time, he announced that he would bring more of his soldiers back from Russian prison camps. “We will not leave a single Ukrainian in Russian prisons, camps and ‘isolations’ (detention centers). We think of everyone.”

Fuel depot under fire: “Unfortunately, there are victims”

Update from December 2, 9:11 p.m.: Ukrainian forces hit a fuel depot in Shakhtarsk in Donbass in a rocket attack on Friday. Donbass is a large coal and industrial area on both sides of the Russian-Ukrainian border. Mayor Alexander Shatov from the pro-Russian administration there said that several people had been injured. The Russian state agency Tass had previously reported on the attack. “The tank farm was hit, unfortunately there are victims,” ​​quotes the Shatov agency.

So far it was unclear what effects the two Ukrainian rocket hits had in the camp. No information was given about this. According to the Russian account, the Ukrainian armed forces are said to have used Himar-type artillery rocket launchers in the attack. However, the information could not be verified.

Attack on school: Russian soldiers are said to have set buildings on fire

Update from December 2, 6:47 p.m.: After an air alert about Russian attacks in the Ukrainian regions of Kherson, Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava and Kharkiv, a daring provocation is said to have erupted in Zaporizhia on Friday when the Russian occupiers set fire to a school building and blamed Ukraine should have.

“In the village of Mykhailivka in the temporarily occupied area of ​​the Zaporizhia region, accusing the defense forces of destroying civilian infrastructure, the enemy set fire to the building of the Mykhailiv Higher Vocational School,” the news agency quoted as saying Unian the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine made a statement.

Bulgaria wants to support Ukraine with arms and ammunition

Update from December 2, 3:45 p.m.: Bulgaria also wants to provide military support to Ukraine, but only with what the country can afford. According to the Russian state news agency Tass, Economy and Industry Minister Nikola Stoyanov said his country would send small arms and ammunition to Ukraine. “Yes, it’s not tanks, we’re talking about handguns and ammunition, we’re helping with what we can afford,” Tass quoted the minister as saying. Stoyanov assured that this would not affect the combat capability of their own military.

Russia launches another missile attack – air alert in five Ukrainian regions

Update from December 2, 1:55 p.m.: According to the Ukrainian news agency Unian, there was an air alert due to Russian attacks in the Ukrainian regions of Kherson, Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava and Kharkiv. Citing the local publication Supilny The agency also reported explosions in the city of Dnipro, where the Ukrainian air defense is now also active. In recent days, Ukrainian sources have repeatedly warned of Russian plans to launch massive air and missile attacks on Ukraine again.

Update from December 2, 12:10 p.m.: Russia has launched attacks in the Kherson region again in the past 24 hours. Shells were also thrown into residential areas, private houses and high-rise buildings, the Ukrainian governor of the region, Yaroslav Yanushevich, reports on the news service Telegram. Three civilians were killed and seven injured.

Russia probably has massive logistics problems in the Ukraine war

Update from December 2, 11:16 am: Putin’s army appears to have been struggling with logistical problems since withdrawing from Ukraine’s counter-offensive in the Kherson region. This is what the British Ministry of Defense writes in a recent report.

The Ukrainian troops have recently been able to attack Russian logistics hubs and communication channels more easily, which is probably why Russia is moving the hubs further south and east. In addition, a lot of equipment now has to be transported on roads instead of rails – on the road, the transports are again easily attacked.

The logistical problems would probably lead to the fact that the Russian troops lack ammunition, according to the British. That is why Russia would hardly launch effective ground offensives at the moment.

Hundreds of deserters arrested at the border: Russia’s problems in the Ukraine war are increasing

Donetsk/Washington – Low morale, many deserters and war resisters: This is what the US think tank reports on “Institute for the Study of War” in an analysis on Thursday (December 1). Oleksiy Hromov, a high-ranking representative of the Ukrainian army, explained that Russia had already had to reinforce several units in the Kherson region with new recruits. The reason is the many deserters and a number of soldiers who refused to continue fighting against Ukrainians.

A Russian soldier in training. © Vitaly Nevar/Imago

Low morale, hundreds of deserters: Russian soldiers are apparently trying to flee from the front

According to Russian security officials, there is also an increasing number of Russian deserters in Luhansk, according to Hromov. Many would try to get back to Russia across the border and had already been arrested by the hundreds by Russian security forces.

According to the independent Russian news portal astra According to the ISW, around 90 soldiers who had refused to fight were held by Russian forces for more than a month in a children’s camp in the village of Makarowe.

Ukraine-News: Military leadership should abandon front-line soldiers

Family members of deserted soldiers are said to have contacted the public prosecutor’s office to ensure that the men do not have to go back to the front. A local Russian news website reported on this, according to the think tank. The recruits were “abandoned” by the military leadership at the front, after which they withdrew from their positions. In addition, the equipment in the Russian army is said to be miserable and the mood among the soldiers has changed.

Documents left behind by the Russian army at the end of October also painted a dilapidated picture of the troops, which indicated low morale and a significantly weakened combat capability. But Ukrainian soldiers are also reporting great hardship at the front. (smu)