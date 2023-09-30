Shot: Putin plans to work for his birthday on October 7

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to spend his 71st birthday doing work. The plans of the head of state for October 7 became known to the source Telegram-Shot channel.

According to the interlocutor, Putin will not go to the Siberian taiga on his birthday, as, for example, in 2019, when he picked mushrooms and walked through the forest with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. Instead, the president will work. There is no exact schedule yet, but the source reports on Putin’s affairs in Moscow, St. Petersburg and Sochi.

Last year, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko gave Putin a Belarus tractor for his birthday, the same model that he uses. This type of machine is designed to perform agricultural work.

In addition, the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon brought with him to the event two pyramids made from dozens of melons and watermelons. In turn, Kremlin official Dmitry Peskov said that he gave Putin a postcard for his 70th birthday.