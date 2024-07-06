Home page politics

From: Simon Schröder

Plagued by enormous losses, Putin’s Black Sea fleet withdrew from Crimea. But Ukraine is also recording successes in Russian waters.

Novorossiysk – The Russian marine does not have it easy in Ukraine WarAfter the commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet Wladimir Putin was laid off due to massive losses, the management continues to face problems.

A third of the Black Sea Fleet is said to have been destroyed in the Ukraine war, which is why the remaining ships have recently been withdrawn from the Crimeapeninsula. The majority of the fleet is now in the Russian city of Novorossiysk in the Krasnodar region, east of Crimea. But here too, Russian ships are falling victim to Ukrainian attacks.

Ukrainian Magura V5 drone boats are to be used in the port city Putin’s fleet was attacked again on the night of July 3including the Ukrainian military news site Military reported. The independent news site Astra had meanwhile a video from the city on Telegram in which explosions and gunshots could be heard. The Russian Defense Ministry also reported on two unmanned boats that were supposedly on their way to Novorossiysk.

Problems in the leadership of the Black Sea Fleet: Putin’s commander is probably often drunk

The curious thing: In addition to the renewed attack on Putin’s Black Sea fleet, there are also rumors about a Russian naval commander who is notorious for his heavy drinking and is believed to be responsible for the poor defense of the port in Novorossiysk. “Battle Sailor,” a Russian naval military blogger, reported on the incident on Telegram.

According to him, the Russian commander is regularly “binge drinking”, which makes the Russian Navy vulnerable to attacks of this kind. The accusation was translated by “War Translated”, an independent project that regularly translates war reports from Russian or Ukrainian into English, as reported on Newsweek is called.

The accusations are serious: “A high-ranking official who regularly gets drunk during the war and then lies on IV fluids” is responsible for the poor defense of the port, “Battle Sailor” continues to complain. “Once again you are letting the enemy’s kamikaze drones into the bay.” However, the blogger does not want to reveal which fleet commander this is exactly.

A well-known problem: Russian soldiers are said to often resort to drugs in the Ukraine war

Alcohol seems to be a big problem in the Russian army in general. To counteract this, Russia Misconduct with draconian measures. Russian soldiers who drink alcohol on duty are severely punished and transferred to penal battalions, like Reuters reported at the end of last year. If soldiers are caught with drugs or alcohol or disobey direct orders, they are sent to the front in the notorious “Strom Z” troop. This group is often sent to the most dangerous front lines in the Ukraine-War and therefore has an extremely high mortality rate.

“If the commanders catch someone with the smell of alcohol on their breath, they immediately send them to the ‘Storm Z’ troop,” an anonymous soldier of the Russian army told Reuters expressed.

British intelligence also confirmed last year that alcohol and drug abuse was widespread in the Russian army. According to a report by the independent Russian media outlet Verstka Up to 15 percent of Russian soldiers are said to abuse drugs. As the report by the Russian military blogger shows, the problem has apparently penetrated to the higher levels of the Russian military. (sure)