From: Florian Naumann

Another “provocation” for NATO: Russian planes appeared in the North Sea region on Monday. Denmark’s air force responded.

The Hague/Copenhagen – There has apparently been another confrontation between Russian bombers and NATO air forces over the North Sea. The Danish Air Force intercepted two Russian Tupolev Bear Tu-95s, the newspaper reported De Telegraaf online citing the Dutch Ministry of Defense. Two F16 jets from the Netherlands also took off, but were then no longer used.

Russia’s “Bear” over Denmark: Netherlands Air Force calls for alarm

Russian planes were initially spotted over Denmark on Monday morning (August 14), the portal said nltimes.nl. However, even before the Tupolev was able to penetrate the area monitored by the Dutch army, the Danish air force intervened with an interception maneuver. According to its own statements, the “Royal Air Force” of the Netherlands issued a “Quick Reaction Alert” at 7:19 a.m. First she reported about a Russian plane, later the department increased the number to two.

The Danish Ministry of Defense was more cautious. A dpa spokesman said that Russian aircraft could be identified in international airspace. However, there was no violation of Danish airspace. The term “interception”, as it appeared in media reports, is “too harsh” in this case, he said. Similar incidents have happened frequently, and Russian planes have the right to be in international airspace.

“Bear” is the NATO code name for the Tupolev bombers. The model is one of the “classics” in Vladimir Putin’s air arsenal: the propeller plane is a development from the Soviet era. The Tu-95s still in service can carry multiple cruise missiles. They are – despite modernization plans in the Kremlin – a mainstay for Russia’s Air Force.

Russia: provocations over the Baltic and North Sea – “test” for NATO countries

The episode, which ended mildly, is not an isolated case: NATO units repeatedly spot Russian aircraft and react – often in the Baltic Sea region. Political scientist Gerhard Mangott spoke opposite in this connection IPPEN.MEDIA of “provocations” by Russia. “Legally they are fine, but militarily and politically they are very risky,” Mangott said in March. In this way, Russia is testing, among other things, the operational readiness of the NATO air force.

Cross-border cooperation is always important for the NATO states. In March, for example, the air defenses of Great Britain and Germany were deployed together. In addition to Denmark and the Netherlands, Belgium was also indirectly affected on Monday: the country is divided loudly NL Times the air surveillance duties with its neighbor. The two armies alternately monitor the territory of the entire Benelux region. (fn)