Ukraine is said to have advanced further in Kursk. Putin is meanwhile travelling to Azerbaijan. Experts see this as an attempt to downplay the offensive.

Baku – Ukrainian troops are said to have captured 92 towns in the Russian border region of Kursk. This was announced by the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday (20 August) during an appearance before Ukrainian diplomats and officials. While Selenskyj’s troops say they are continuing to advance in Kursk, the Russian President Vladimir Putin to Azerbaijan. Analysts at the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) see Putin’s trip as an attempt to divert attention.

The fact that the Kremlin chief is travelling to Baku at this particular time is “worth noting in view of the ongoing situation in the Kursk region and the Kremlin’s ongoing efforts to downplay the scale and impact of the Ukrainian attack.” According to a report by the Russian news agency Cup According to reports, the Kremlin only announced the event on August 16, two days before it began.

Situation in the Ukraine war: Ukrainian troops advance in Kursk

Two weeks have passed since Ukrainian soldiers marched into the border region in Russia. Since then, Ukraine has repeatedly reported successes in the region. The ISW also recently concluded that Ukraine had captured 800 square kilometers in the first six days alone through rapid maneuvers and the element of surprise.

Putin in Azerbaijan: “To divert attention from the unpleasant situation in Russia”

The Ukrainian advance in Ukraine War However, according to the report of the Daily News was left out of Putin’s visit to Baku. Putin travelled accompanied by the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and a Russian delegation for a two-day visit from August 18 to 19 to the capital of Azerbaijan. According to Russian media reports, the focus should be on strengthening the relationship between the two countries.

The ISW analysis states that Russian media are now concentrating on the Kremlin chief’s trip and reporting on Putin’s visit in detail – “probably partly to divert attention from the unpleasant situation in Russia”. The focus is on staging “the Kremlin’s global diplomatic engagement and alleged successes”.

Kursk advance: “Uncomfortable situation” for Putin – Kremlin chief downplays offensive

Other experts also found evidence that the Kursk offensive could have become an “uncomfortable situation” for Putin. For example, an analysis by Guardian Putin’s rhetoric in connection with the offensive in Ukraine. Instead of naming it as such, Putin spoke of a “situation” and the “events in the Kursk region”. Olga Vlasova, visiting scholar at the Russian Institute at King’s College London, said of Putin’s behavior regarding the Kursk offensive to the Guardian: “He wants to stop the communication of anything that could increase fear in Russian society.”

Kremlin reaction to Kursk offensive: “Putin in classic form, hiding from a crisis.”

Russian security expert at the Royal United Services Institute, Mark Galeotti, also told WashingtonPost about Putin’s actions after the start of the Kursk offensive: “Once again it shows Putin in classic form how he hides from a crisis.”

The visit to Azerbaijan, while fighting is taking place in Russia, plays a particularly important role for Putin in terms of external impact, explained Russia expert Stefan Meister from the German Council on Foreign Relations to Daily Mirror. The state visit should convey the illusion: “Putin can continue to go about his state business; the attack on Ukraine is just a side issue for him.” (pav)