Home page politics

From: Jacob Koch

Press Split

The Russian attack submarine “Project 636” has appeared in the Baltic Sea near the German border – pictures show it on the surface. © Marcom (2)

In the midst of the tense political situation between NATO and Russia, a Russian attack submarine was spotted in the Baltic Sea. What is Putin planning with “Project 636”?

Kaliningrad – The Baltic Sea already has a new nickname after the accession of Finland and Sweden: “NATO-Sea”. After all, the inland sea is now surrounded by states that are members of the Western defense alliance. If it weren’t for the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad between Lithuania and Poland: From there, Putin monitor the Baltic Sea – and even smuggle Russian super submarines into the open sea. Only a few people know exactly what happens beneath the sea’s surface. However, a new incident is increasing fears about the plans of Kremlin chief Putin. What does the Russian ruler have in mind?

NATO country shadows Russian attack submarine “Project 636” in the Baltic Sea – pictures published

As the US magazine Newsweek reported, a NATO surveillance aircraft spotted a Russian submarine crossing the Baltic Sea last week. The central NATO command of all naval forces in the alliance, “Marcom”, has now published images showing the Russian boat on the surface of the Baltic Sea. The “P-3 Orion maritime patrol” of the Portuguese armed forces is responsible for the images.

However, the NATO command did not provide any information about where or when the Russian attack submarine was spotted in the Baltic Sea. However, the open source researcher “Evergreen Intel” said on X, citing flight tracking data from June 26, that a P-3C of the Portuguese Air Force was in operation over waters off Poland and southeast of the Danish island of Bornholm. These details cannot be independently confirmed. NATO is puzzled: What was the nuclear submarine doing near the German border? So far it is unclear where the ship was going – it could be a training or reconnaissance trip or even a route into the world’s oceans. Just recently there was a torpedo attack in the Baltic Sea: Russian submarines were practicing emergency scenarios near the NATO coast.

Attack submarine “Project 636” dates back to Soviet times – notorious use in the Ukraine war

According to military observers, the Russian submarine has improved sound, propulsion and automation designs. Moscow’s Project 636-class underwater warships can fire nuclear-capable Kalibr cruise missiles and are capable of long-range attacks. They have already been used extensively in attacks on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure. They were first used for the Soviet Union in the 1980s. marine Putin even wants to expand Russia’s nuclear submarine fleet – this is causing unrest among NATO states.

Kalibr cruise missile 3M14 6.20 metres Approximately 2300 kilograms up to 2.6 kilometers

Russia provokes NATO units with maneuvers “that could be viewed as unprofessional”

Since NATO expanded surveillance with a “360-degree approach” to deterrence and defense, there have been repeated active encounters between Russian and NATO units. “Our operations and vigilance measures often bring us close to Russian units. We have occasionally observed some maneuvers that could be considered unprofessional, mainly by air forces, such as close-range overflights of NATO units,” reports German Rear Admiral Stefan Pauly. on the Marcom-Portal. He stressed that NATO units are “ready, determined and yet responsible” in a possible response to these provocations.