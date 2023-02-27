Putin’s assistant Fursenko: bachelor’s degrees will be equated to diplomas of higher education
In Russia, bachelor’s degrees are equated to diplomas of complete higher education. This was announced on Monday, February 27, by Andrei Fursenko, assistant to the President of the country, Vladimir Putin. broadcast TV channel “Russia 24”.
The Bologna system of education is a concept adopted in the common educational space of the leading European countries that signed the Bologna Declaration in 1999.
The Bologna process unites 48 states. Russia joined it in 2003, after which a two-level system of education began to take shape in the country – a bachelor’s degree (four years) and a master’s degree (two years). Before that, in Russia, students studied only within the framework of a specialty – they received a diploma after five or six academic years. This form still exists in teaching in a number of areas and in some universities, but the countries participating in the system, as a rule, equate Russian specialists with bachelors.
The Bologna system makes it possible to become a bachelor in one specialty, and graduate from a master’s degree in another. The idea is that this allows students to combine knowledge from various fields and choose a profession at the intersection of the mastered specialties.
In addition to the bachelor-master system, participation in the Bologna process implies that the participating countries recognize each other’s diplomas, as well as provide academic exchange between teachers and students.
“These diplomas are equivalent to diplomas of higher education. These are specialists who have received higher education,” he said.
The presidential aide recalled that in the Soviet Union all university graduates were considered certified specialists, which will happen now. In addition, all previously received diplomas will also be recognized, Fursenko added.
Vladimir Putin, during his address to the Federal Assembly on February 21, proposed returning to the traditional system of education at universities. He clarified that the term of training for specialists with higher education should be from four to six years. Later that day, the head of the Ministry of Education and Science, Valery Falkov, assured that diplomas that had previously been obtained in undergraduate programs would continue to be quoted both in Russia and abroad.
