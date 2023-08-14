Oreshkin: the reason for the weakening of the ruble is a loose monetary policy

The main reason for the weakening of the ruble and the acceleration of inflation is a loose monetary policy. This reason for the volatility of the national currency was named by presidential aide Maxim Oreshkin, his words are quoted by TASS.

According to Vladimir Putin’s aide, the current exchange rate of the ruble has strongly deviated from fundamental levels, so it is expected to normalize in the near future.

“A weak ruble complicates the restructuring of the economy and negatively affects the real incomes of the population. A strong ruble is in the interests of the Russian economy,” Oreshkin said.

Lending activity in Russia is accelerating, and the acceleration of consumer lending is of particular concern, the expert noted. However, the Central Bank has every opportunity to normalize the situation and return the situation to a sustainable level, Oreshkin stressed.

In trading on the Moscow Exchange on Friday, August 11, the dollar rose to 99 rubles for the first time since March 2022. The European currency rose to 108.7 rubles, also updating the highs for the specified period.

The Bank of Russia previously cited the dynamics of imports and exports as the reason for the weakening of the ruble. According to the deputy chairman of the regulator Alexei Zabotkin, the theory that the dynamics of the ruble exchange rate is connected with significant capital transactions is not substantiated. The Bank of Russia will continue to keep the floating exchange rate, as “it allows the economy to effectively adapt to changing external conditions.” The weakening of the ruble poses no financial stability risks to the Russian economy, he said.