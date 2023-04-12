Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Split

A Russian soldier with an RPG-7 reactive anti-tank rifle. (Iconic photo) © IMAGO/Konstantin Mihalchevskiy

Targeting Leopard 2 and Abrams: Russia is apparently training soldiers to hunt down German, American and British tanks from the Ukrainian army.

Munich/Moscow – 18 Leopard 2A6 main battle tanks from Germany, eight “Leos” from Canada, six “Leos” from Finland, 14 Challenger from Great Britain – makes 46 modern main battle tanks from the west. All copies are said to be already in the hands of Ukrainian forces for a planned counter-offensive against the Russian invasion, which is said to be imminent.

War in Ukraine: Russian army apparently trains “tank destroyers” against “Leos”.

Should be by autumn 31 Abrams M1 main battle tanks from the USA to join. Deliveries that could turn the tide of the Ukraine war. According to Russian state media, the army of Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin is now preparing so-called “tank destroyers” to eliminate western tanks.

The American news magazine Newsweek According to the pro-Kremlin Zvezda TV, a certain Yevgeny Arifulin, who is said to head a military training center in Russia, told the pro-Kremlin TV channel Zvezda TV that Russia’s Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov ordered the formation of “tank destroyer” and “tank killer” units.

In the video: Compact – The most important news about the Russia-Ukraine war

Newsweek In his report he also refers to Zvezda TV. According to Russian state media, the “tank destroyers” are currently being trained by experienced instructors – a statement that cannot be independently verified. The anti-tank units are to be equipped with shoulder-launched guided missile bazookas and reconnaissance drones. Each unit is said to consist of “a small number” of soldiers and will therefore hunt down the “Leos”, Abrams and Challenger 2 on foot.

“Tank destroyers” of the Russian army? Against “Leos” and Abrams of Ukraine

tank destroyer? It’s a tactic used in World War II. At the latest when the big tank battles took place in 1943 and 1944, for example in Kursk in the far west of Russia or in today’s Ukraine, the German Wehrmacht and “Red Army” relied on “tank destroyers”, also known as “tank destroyers”. On the German side, these were modifications of the battle tank IV, “Tiger” and “Panther” (“Hetzer”, “Jagdtiger” or “Jagdpanther”). On the Soviet side, the “SU-76” was primarily used.

At present, according to the Kremlin’s ideas, small infantry troops with anti-tank weapons are supposed to oppose the modern Western tanks. Conversely, the Ukrainian army and the territorial defense forces of Ukraine used this strategy to stop Russian armored troops in front of Kiev, for example in Bucha or in Irpin. Now the approach is probably being copied.

All this means a great risk for the Ukrainian soldiers in the tanks. As Arifulin explained, according to Zvezda TV, “we all know strengths and weaknesses” (the western tank, d. editor.). A military expert also warns. Guy McCardle, Editor-in-Chief of the Special Operations Forces Report (SOFREP), explained Newsweekthat the western tanks sent to Ukraine are equipped with composite armor, “but no tank is immortal”.

To put it simply, composite armor means, for example in the Leopard 2, a kind of sandwich system made of different layers of steel with rubber in between. The aim is for shaped charge projectiles or kinetic energy projectiles to explode, get stuck or ricochet off the bodywork before they penetrate the interior. Leos and Abrams can also be retrofitted with steel cages around the rotating turrets. That’s what the Americans did in Afghanistan, for example. At best, this ensures that grenades still explode on the outer shell when they hit the cages.

“Leos”, Abrams and Challenger for Ukraine: danger from Russian “Cornets”

Caution is advised. Because: The Russian army probably has a weapon that can be really dangerous for the main battle tanks from Germany, the USA and Great Britain. According to McCardle, these are 9M133 Kornet anti-tank systems.

He considers the kornets “roughly equivalent to our javelins,” but with “more than double the effective range, allowing for greater distance when firing at the enemy,” he said Newsweek. The Javelins were the very anti-tank guided missiles that were the undoing of Russian tankers in the early months of the Ukraine War. (pm)