Russia is suffering devastating losses in the Ukraine war. Ukraine is giving current figures – Putin’s army is paying a high price in blood.

Kyiv – The Ukraine War continues to claim many victims – on both sides, including among the civilian population. Reporting their own losses Russia and the Ukraine rarely. The statistics on losses are treated as a military secret.

At the beginning of June, the Russian President also responded Wladimir Putin evaded a question about his country’s losses in the Ukraine war. He did not give any concrete data, but pointed out that the number of deaths on the Russian side was significantly lower than that of the Ukrainian armed forces. The ratio was 1 to 5, said Putin.

Losses in the Ukraine war are enormous – more than half a million victims for Russia

The Ukrainian side, however, stresses that significantly more Russian soldiers than its own have died in the Ukraine war so far and that the losses are therefore significantly higher. In February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky the number of soldiers killed in their own ranks was given as 31,000. Ukraine now estimates the number of Russian soldiers killed and injured at more than half a million.

According to Kiev, more than half a million Russian soldiers have been wounded or killed in the Ukraine war so far. (Archive photo) © IMAGO/Konstantin Mihalchevskiy

These figures come from the Ukrainian General Staff, which publishes new data on Russia’s losses every day. However, an independent verification of the data is not possible.

According to Ukrainian authorities, about 1,200 Russian soldiers have been killed or seriously wounded in combat in the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of casualties since the invasion began in February 2022 to approximately 560,290.

Date Losses within one day Losses since the beginning of the war 15 July (Mon) 1200 560,290 14 July (Sun) 1320 559,090 13 July (Sat) 1120 557,770 12 July (Fri) 1030 556,650 11 July (Thu) 1110 555,620 July 10 (Wed) 1100 554,510 9 July (Tue) 1220 553,410 8 July (Mon) 1200 552,190 7 July (Sun) 1150 550,990 6 July (Sat) 1260 549,840

Tanks and drones: Russia also suffers heavy losses in equipment in the Ukraine war

The Russian military’s losses of vehicles, aircraft and equipment in the war against Ukraine are also high. The following list is an excerpt from the figures currently reported by the Ukrainian military (as of July 15). Here, too, the information cannot be independently verified.

tank : 8214 (+8 from the previous day)

: 8214 (+8 from the previous day) Armored vehicles : 15,826 (+15)

: 15,826 (+15) Artillery systems : 15,324 (+62)

: 15,324 (+62) Multiple rocket launcher : 1119 (0)

: 1119 (0) Air defence systems : 892 (+2)

: 892 (+2) Drones : 12,148 (+41)

: 12,148 (+41) Cruise missiles : 2398 (+2)

: 2398 (+2) Tankers and other vehicles: 20,623 (+85)

Nato assesses losses in Russia’s war of aggression

How NATOSecretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced in Brussels on March 14, 2024, that Western intelligence services believe that the number of soldiers killed or wounded in Russia’s war of aggression has now exceeded 350,000. The country is paying a very high price for marginal territorial gains, he said. Ukrainian attacks have also sunk or disabled a significant part of the Russian Black Sea fleet, Stoltenberg added.

Western intelligence services estimate Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war

In June, US Secretary of State Lloyd Austin put the number of Russian soldiers killed or seriously injured in the war at around 350,000. At the end of May, Great Britain to Russia’s losses. The British Ministry of Defence estimated at that time that around 500,000 Russian soldiers had been wounded or killed in the Ukraine war, including regular soldiers and around 20,000 members of the Wagner Group.

At the beginning of May, France also commented on the issue. According to the report, Paris estimates Russia’s military losses at 500,000, of which 150,000 are said to be dead. The Russian service of the BBC and Media Zone have so far been able to definitively identify the names of 56,858 dead Russian soldiers.