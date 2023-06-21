Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Split

Ukrainian forces have been advancing around Bakhmut for weeks. There is fierce fighting against Russian soldiers in trenches. An advantage now lies with the troops of Kiev.

Munich/Bachmut – The killing continues in the Ukraine war. The dying goes on. These are images that have something oppressive about them. A Ukrainian soldier sits at the edge of a trench and thoughtfully reads the documents of a suspected Russian soldier. It must be a passport. A few yards away are two dead bodies covered in blood. Judging by the uniforms and insignia, these are dead Russian soldiers.

Ukraine counter-offensive: Kiev’s special units take Russian trenches

The scenes are said to have happened recently at Bachmut’s. This cannot be verified independently. At least the video, apparently made by the 3rd Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, is being shared on Twitter in a row using the hashtags #Bachmut and #bakhmut. The two described corpses can be seen in another sequence, which we do not show here at this point.

The move reveals a new tactic used by the Ukrainian army, after it lost several Leopard 2 main battle tanks and Bradley infantry fighting vehicles within a few days, both in the south near Zaporizhia and in the east near Bakhmut. Now the trenches on the Russian line of contact will probably be taken first, before tank units are supposed to advance to the main line of defense of the occupiers.

After storming a Russian trench: A Ukrainian soldier reads from a document. © Screenshot [email protected]

Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maliar said Tuesday (June 20) that the Ukrainian armed forces were “working forward meter by meter” and that the main strike of the counter-offensive “is yet to come”. The day before she had described “the situation in the east” as “difficult” and reported “intense fighting”.

Ukraine counter-offensive: Merciless skirmishes with Russia’s army near Bakhmut

Apparently the battles are becoming more and more merciless. If an increase in brutality is still possible at all. In any case, soldiers from both sides unashamedly share videos on Telegram and Twitter of how they kill each other. For example, a clip from a body cam is circulating at , which is supposed to show how a fighter from a Ukrainian special forces unit shoots four enemy soldiers at close range while storming a Russian trench. These recordings cannot be independently verified either, they at least appear authentic.

According to maps from the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) and AEI’s Critical Threats Project, Ukrainian forces are advancing step by step southwest and northwest of Bakhmut. Here, the counter-offensive is probably also progressing with ancient US M113 troop carriers from the Ukrainian army, of which there are now a number of photos from the front on Twitter.

Ukraine counter-offensive: Russian main line of defense only behind Bakhmut

Maps from US analysts, such as the much-cited Brady Africk, also show that Russia’s main line of defense probably begins behind Bakhmut, much further to the east in the direction of the Donbass city of Luhansk. Because Moscow has already given up the completely destroyed city? The thrust of the Ukrainian counter-offensive suggests that the remaining Russian troops will be surrounded on this section of the front after the Wagner mercenaries have withdrawn after months of bloody fighting. A reconquest of Bachmut would have symbolic meaning for this reason alone, even if the completely destroyed city is virtually no longer usable in terms of infrastructure.

Already on June 14, Ukrainian troops are said to have taken the settlement of Berkhivka around two kilometers north of the city limits. This is a hill from which you have the best view of the entire city. It’s a hill, making it ideal for positioning artillery. A video of Ukrainian soldiers, which was also distributed on Telegram and shared on Twitter, is said to show them on this hill (see Twitter video above). Meanwhile, other Ukrainian soldiers have posted a video of their deployment in a German Panzerhaubitze 2000, which is also stationed near Bachmut.

Ukraine counter-offensive: Are Russian soldiers surrounded in Bakhmut?

You can see an attack with the self-propelled howitzer, from the radio message about the target alignment to the launch of three grenades within a few seconds. Is the invading army of the Kremlin rulers for Ukraine in Bakhmut now literally sitting on a silver platter (figuratively speaking)? (pm)