From: Karsten Hinzmann

Doubts about the war are increasing: A Russian soldier looks through binoculars – and may see his own path. (Iconic photo) © IMAGO/Alexey Maishev

Russia’s invading army is obviously bleeding dry. In addition to immense losses, deserters in particular cause great difficulties for the leadership.

MOSCOW – The individual counts for little in Russian military doctrine. The sole basis of military success is the mass of soldiers. This is now becoming a problem Moscow: The number of those fleeing the flag is increasing rapidly. Hence the frequency of tribunals. Recently, the dissident online magazine shocked media zone with two scary numbers.

Merciless leadership: Around 100 judgments per week for desertion

To almost 50,000 fallen russian soldiers come the journalists; with the help of the exile medium Meduza and the Tübingen-based probability researcher Dmitry Kobak, they evaluated and extrapolated statistics on the military developments in the Ukraine war. Their second number, recently published, says that since the March 2023 evaluation period, 100 verdicts have been handed down against Russian soldiers every week – in most cases for unauthorized removal from the force – colloquially known as desertion or desertion. Some sentences led to probation back to the front, others included imprisonment.

According to the law, which was tightened in September 2022, there is a risk of up to 15 years in prison for deserters and ten years for voluntary capture by the opponent. “Treason is the most serious crime, and traitors must be punished,” said Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2019 after the poisoning of Russian system opponent Sergei Skripal. The image of man in Russia clearly contradicts the European one – this became particularly evident during the wars in Russia and is now more than clear: as a stress test for the legitimacy of the regime, the German think tank Foundation Science and Politics referred to the Ukraine conflict shortly after it broke out. His prophecies have come true.

Hopelessly Obsolete: “Human Wave Tactics Failed”

The researchers expected “that the invasion of Ukraine will continue even stronger than before with outdated, mainly mass-based concepts of warfare,” they wrote. Historians had described this behavior from the First and Second World Wars as “tactics of the human wave”, meaning overrunning the enemy with the sheer number of more or less well-equipped or more or less well-trained soldiers. This concept failed when the Russians dug in ahead of the Ukraine counter-offensive.

Various conflict researchers had already suspected this failure after the outbreak of the war. Especially British researchers observed Sloppy equipment maintenance, discipline and leadership – all a blatant sign of individual indifference to Putin’s foreign policy of violence. Also, the paper version of their armed forces, published by the Russians, differed significantly from reality, like science and politics states: The Russians claimed to have had more than 400,000 men under arms at the beginning of 2020, but without providing any evidence of this. The German researchers assessed their level of training as low anyway, due to the losses in the course of the fighting always hasty recruitment efforts followed and hardly more than three weeks of training precede the individual front deployment.

Immensely disappointed: Putin’s plans are losing credibility

Russian officials dispute suggestions that the army is bleeding out from casualties or desertions. It is estimated that Russia has one and a half million able-bodied men who have served in the recent past as conscripts and enlisted soldiers or have military experience from paramilitary courses. But the mood is particularly loud among young men between the ages of 18 and 24 science and politics in descent: Less than half of you approved the plan for a partial mobilization of the Russian civilian population at the end of 2022. Since then, the Russian army has hardly achieved any notable successes and advertised itself. The Russian population seems interested in the revival of a great power Russia or having lost faith in an outside threat.

The British Guardians quotes the diary of the Russian paratrooper Pavel Filatiew as representative of the critical voices of many Russian soldiers who had already been raised about six months after the attack: “Our ancestors shed so much blood for the sake of freedom. Even if it won’t change anything, I no longer want to support this madness. Ethically everything would be easier to bear if Ukraine had attacked us, but the truth is that we invaded Ukraine without anyone telling us to.” (Karsten-D. Hinzmann)