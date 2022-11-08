OfStephanie Munk shut down

Russia’s leadership responded to criticism of the Ukraine war with an extraordinary statement. The statement by the Ministry of Defense gives a deep insight.

Russian unit makes allegations in letter of protest : Did Putin's military leadership send hundreds of soldiers to their peril?

Russia's Defense Ministry answers in rarer Explanation : Russian losses would be exaggerated.

This News ticker on military developments in the Ukraine war is continuously updated.

Update from November 8, 12:44 p.m.: In the Ukraine war, Russia is apparently preparing intensively for front-line breakthroughs by the Ukrainian army. Russian troops are currently in the process of building massive defenses behind the current front line, one said British Ministry of Defense report – including around the occupied port city of Mariupol in southern Ukraine.

Two plants in Mariupol are currently producing pyramid-shaped concrete anti-tank structures for defense purposes, so-called dragon’s teeth. Russia has probably already set up such structures between Mariupol and the villages of Nikolske and Staryi Krym, they say. The Russian army also transported the anti-tank obstacles to occupied areas in Zaporizhia and Cherson. The locks force tanks to stop, or at least to slow down.

Update from November 8, 12:00 p.m.: In the meantime, Vladimir Putin seems to be seriously considering withdrawing from the Cherson region in the Ukraine war. According to a Russian exile medium, a plan is already in place to explain the disgrace to Russian citizens. You can read more about the Kremlin’s propaganda plan here.

Ukraine News: 300 soldiers sent to their deaths? Putin’s ministry responds with a rare explanation

Moscow – More than 300 dead, injured and missing Russian soldiers in just four days: This is the result of a senseless offensive in the Ukraine war, a Russian brigade denounces in a protest letter that military bloggers spread on Telegram. The elite unit bitterly criticizes Vladimir Putin’s military leadership: The 155th Marine Infantry Brigade of the Pacific Fleet was sent on an “inexplicable” attack near the village of Pavlivka in Donetsk, which led to disaster and brought down hundreds of soldiers.

Ukraine-News: Bitter accusations from own soldiers – Russian leadership reacts with rare explanation

The Russian Defense Ministry has now responded to the letter with a rare statement, according to the US Institute for the Study on War (ISW) writes in a recent analysis. In the statement, the ministry countered that, contrary to claims, only 1 percent of the brigade had been killed and less than 7 percent wounded in the past 10 days. Instead, the Ukrainian army lost many soldiers.

According to the report, Oleg Koshemyako, governor of the Primorsky Krai region and direct addressee of the protest letter, also took a position on the allegations. He also claims that the brigade’s casualties have been greatly exaggerated – even speculating that the letter was a product of Ukrainian intelligence, without providing any evidence.

Ukraine-News: According to the ISW, the statement by Putin’s ministry points to two phenomena

The ISW writes that the statement by the Russian Defense Ministry on the protest letter is so remarkable because the ministry has always reacted tight-lipped to criticism from Russian military bloggers.

On the one hand, the fact that things are different this time indicates that the situation in the affected area near Pavlivka is so bad that the Russian leadership feels compelled to react. On the other hand, some bloggers now seem to have enough power to shape the Defense Ministry’s communications policy.

In the Ukraine war, not only the armies of Russia and Ukraine are fighting, but also militias directly at the front. Among other things, the Georgian Legion, a troop of around 1000 Georgian soldiers, but also other foreigners. (smu)

