Home policy

From: Lisa Mahnke

Press Split

A fire during a Russian attack on fuel depots in Ternopil releases harmful substances. The population must fear the consequences.

Ternopil – An industrial fire has turned attention away from the Kursk offensive in Russia and back to the war in Ukraine, which is continuing despite everything. On Tuesday night, Russian forces hit a warehouse where fuel and lubricants were stored in the Ternopil region of Ukraine. Viktor Maslei, head of the State Emergency Service in the region, reported according to the Ukrainian news site Pravda of the attack and the resulting damage.

During the nighttime attack, the fire department received a report of a fire in a local company at around 3:00 a.m. A total of 90 firefighters and 20 emergency vehicles were mobilized to fight the fire in a fuel depot. The fire was contained at 6:20 a.m., but extinguishing operations are ongoing. There were no injuries in the incident, but pollutants released could have consequences in the surrounding towns.

The fire was contained within 3.5 hours. © AFP PHOTO / Ukrainian State Emergency Service

Attack in the Ukraine war: Irritant gases endanger people in the area

Oksana Chaichuk, the chief state sanitary doctor of the region, reported that the released pollutants entered the upper layers of the atmosphere and spread with the air masses. “With a norm of 0.1 milligrams (chlorine) per cubic meter (mg/m³), there is an excess of 0.4 to 1.01,” Chaichuk said at a press conference, according to the Ukrainian news site Kyiv IndependentChlorine is an irritant gas that irritates mucous membranes and causes tears. Prolonged exposure (over 1.5 mg/m³) or high concentrations (2.9 mg/m³) can cause even greater health damage.

Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia View photo gallery

According to the Ukrainian Pravda was that the gases were moving at a speed of 10 meters per minute towards the settlements of Terebovlia and Kozova. The population in the Ternopil region was therefore advised to avoid prolonged stays outdoors, Children to stay in the house and keep windows closed. (lismah)