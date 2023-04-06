Home page politics

“TOS-1” rocket launcher in action at a Russian military exercise. (Archive photo) © imago stock & people / Imago Images

Russia has apparently handed over its TOS-1A Solntsepek missile launcher system to the elite forces of the Russian military. It is used in Ukraine.

Ukraine – Russia’s airborne troops are now apparently using the TOS-1A Solntsepek thermobaric rocket launcher in the Ukraine war. It is “the first time in its history” that the airborne troops have received the heavy flamethrower system, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. The Russian Defense Ministry called the “Solntsepek,” which translates to “Blazing Sun,” a weapon that “induces panic.”

The statement of the Russian Defense Ministry said: “In the Saratov region, in one of the advanced formations of the radiation, chemical and biological protection troops, the delivery of the TOS-1A Solntsepek heavy flamethrower system took place for the first time in the interests of the airborne troops of the armed forces of the Russian Federation.” A Russian colonel went on to explain in the released statement: “You are receiving a formidable weapon unrivaled in the arsenals of the collective West. I am sure that skillful use of this weapon will bring us closer to victory.”

Russian rocket launcher “Solntsepek”: Massive explosions possible

The first reports of the flamethrower system deployed by the airborne troops began to appear on social media. On April 2, a video circulated on Twitter showing troops shelling Ukrainian positions with the system. The TOS-1A has reportedly been used by Soviet forces in Afghanistan and by Russian forces in Chechnya and Ukraine since the start of the war in February 2022. Thermobaric weapons were also used by the USA in the 1960s.

As early as March 31, the Defense Ministry said Russian troops had attacked Ukrainian positions with 220mm thermal barrage shells fired from a TOS-1, “burning out their shelters, observation posts, ammunition depots and artillery positions.” Thermobaric weapons were also discussed in a Russian state media broadcast published by journalist Julia Davis on Twitter on Monday. In a discussion of attacks on key Ukrainian cities, state media anchor and Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov mentioned the use of the “Solntsepek” system.

Superweapon: Russian rocket launcher “Solntsepek” can become decisive for Russia’s offensive

The Solntsepek can fire several dozen thermobaric missiles and is mounted on different main battle tank chassis depending on the version. The TOS-1A is an upgraded version of the TOS-1 that, according to the US military, has “greater range through longer missiles.” The system can accommodate a crew of three. These thermobaric missiles produce “incendiary and explosive effects” that last longer than conventional explosives, the UK Ministry of Defense stressed in March 2022.

“The effect of the TOS-1A is devastating,” the ministry said. “It can destroy infrastructure and cause significant damage to internal organs and burns, which can result in death for those affected.” Some observers reported temperatures of 3,000 degrees Celsius when corresponding shells hit the ground.

Putin’s superweapon? Why is the Russian Solntsepek rocket launcher so important?

Destroying buildings, infrastructure and “enemy crews” is precisely the aim of these weapons, according to Russian state media. The precision-guided missiles detonate first, but this high-temperature explosion is followed by a second ignition. Deployment of the TOS-1A often creates an “extremely powerful shock wave that can shatter buildings,” military and defense expert David Hambling told the US Newsmagazine Newsweek. This characteristic feature helps to detect the use of thermobaric weapons.

The TOS-1A has a maximum range of 5.6 miles and is operational within a minute and a half, according to Russian state media and arms exporter Rosoboronexport. The Solntsepek is designed for use against battlefield fortifications, trenches and bunkers, Hambling said. It can be “highly effective” and is among the “high priority” weapons in Russia’s arsenal. However, it is believed that Russia has only a limited number of these thermobar launchers.

Ukrainian troops have claimed to destroy the Solntsepek systems since the beginning of the war, although the exact number is unknown.

“War crimes on rails”: Russian rocket launcher “Solntsepek” spares no civilians

“The only effective way to combat them is to identify, locate and disable the launchers before they can be deployed,” Hambling said. The TOS-1 launchers are “impossible to deploy in a populated area without a high risk of civilian casualties,” Hambling added, noting that the launchers were once labeled a “tracked war crime.” The use of thermobaric weapons is not illegal, but they must not be used in a way that endangers civilian populations.

According to the Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation, “thermobar weapons are likely to cause civilian casualties because of their indiscriminate and uncontrolled nature.”

Spring offensive of Ukraine: Western weapons of great importance

Recently there have been repeated reports suggesting that Russia is struggling with high military losses in Ukraine. The Kremlin is also said to be running out of weapons, which is probably why ancient tanks are being used at the front. Ukraine, meanwhile, is planning a spring offensive in which western main battle tanks such as the German Leopard 2 could also play a larger role. (ale)