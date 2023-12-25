Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

Russia's Black Sea Fleet has confirmed the use of chemical weapons on the strategically important bank of the Dnipro – a breach of convention.

Sevastopol/Washington, DC – It's been months Vladimir Putin's Navy in the Black Sea under pressure – recently it was even said that Russia was “hiding” its ships from Ukraine's water drones. Russia's Black Sea Fleet is now apparently retaliating on land in a cruel way: it has reportedly officially banned the use of internationally banned chemical weapons Ukraine war admitted. The US Institute for the Study for War (ISW) pointed out this development.

Putin's Black Sea Fleet confirms chemical weapons “tactic”: “Smoke out positions”

The location of the “chemical weapons” operation is therefore the Kherson region – specifically the left bank of the Dnipro River. Ukraine reported the establishment of a “bridgehead” there in November. The Dnipro marks the border with Russian-occupied territories in large parts of southern Ukraine.

The 810th Marine Infantry Brigade confirmed a “radical change of tactics” on Telegram, the ISW wrote in his Ukraine situation update on Saturday evening (December 23, local time). Near Krynky on the eastern bank of the Dnipro, the Ukrainian troops are now being “smoked out” of their positions – so that they can then be fired upon. The Black Sea Fleet also has ground and air units.

The first step is to drop K-51 shells from drones. According to the ISW military experts, K-51 grenades contain so-called “CS gas” – a tear gas with the active ingredient 2-chlorobenzalmalononitrile, which is sometimes used to quell riots. It is generally considered non-lethal – although some experts suspect that high concentrations pose a risk of death.

Russia's new strategy? Use of chemical weapons against Ukraine confirmed

The Chemical Weapons Convention definitely prohibits the use of tear gases in war – Russia has also signed the agreement. However, there had already been indications that Russia was using combat gases in violation of the convention.

So reported CNN on Tuesday (December 19th), a total of nine gas attacks were recently recorded in the Orikhiv region (Zaporizhia Oblast) – one of which resulted in a death, the US broadcaster quoted a Ukrainian paramedic. Here too, according to the report, a CS gas was used from drones. The aim was to create panic among the Ukrainian soldiers before a shelling ensued. So the procedure seems to be the same. However, the information cannot be independently verified.

Ukraine soldiers describe gas effects – banned weapons on both sides of the war

The use of tear gas may seem comparatively harmless in an already extremely bloody war. Soldiers of Ukraine described CNN but a real inferno. “The trench was on fire. This gas burns, blinds you, you can’t breathe, it shoots straight down your windpipe,” one of them said.

The Kyiv Post In the course of these reports, recalled other suspected cases of the use of chemical weapons: Ukrainian military officials had already reported in August about the firing of chemical ammunition – presumably filled with the substance chloropicrin. This combat gas had already been used in the First World War. Ukraine also accused Russia of using chemical warfare agents in the fighting for the cities of Maryinka and Avdikivka.

Paradoxically, Russia has been accusing Ukraine of producing banned biological weapons since the beginning of the war. There is no evidence for this. However, Kiev also uses banned weapons in its defense campaign: the delivery of US cluster munitions in the summer caused international criticism. (fn)