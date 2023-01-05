Putin’s architect is in Russia: “Fugitive from Italian justice”. In February the trial against him

Lanfranco Cirillo, the entrepreneur nicknamed “Putin’s architect” has been on the run from Italian justice for months now.

This morning, 5 January 2023, Cirillo explained to Ansa that: “Russia is my home. Here I have my work, my interests and my main relationships. At the moment I have no reason, or even desire, to return to Italy, given the treatment that has been reserved for me”.

In fact, an arrest warrant in prison hangs over the entrepreneur’s head, signed by the Brescia prosecutor’s office in the context of an investigation into tax crimes. As it reports Republic140 million euros were also seized from Cirillo.

The start of the trial against him before the court of Brescia is set for 23 February 2023. Lanfranco Cirillo for the Italian justice is a fugitive.

Despite this, he has released a very clear statement to Ansa, in which he himself reveals that he lives in Russia and has no intention of setting foot on Italian territory again.