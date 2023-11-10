Home page politics

From: Robert Wagner

An awkward appearance by Vladimir Putin causes ridicule and malice online, but also new rumors about his health. Not for the first time.

Moscow – With slightly confused statements, Russian President Vladimir Putin is currently causing amusement online and sparking new rumors about his health. During a video conference with members of his government discussing the results of a Russian Antarctic expedition on Wednesday (November 8), Putin received confused looks when he asked awkward questions while speaking to a minister.

Alexander Alexandrovich Kozlov, Russia’s Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, informed his president about an ice core in which scientists at the Russian Vostok station in eastern Antarctica are said to have found particularly old ice last year. The ice was recovered at a depth of just over three kilometers and is probably around 1.2 million years old.

A video circulating on Putin is apparently trying to understand the facts and is puzzled by the alleged age of the ice.

Russia: Awkward question from Vladimir Putin about millions of years of Antarctic ice

“Alexander Alexandrovich, if this core is 1.2 million years old, does that mean that there was ice in this place for 1.2 million years?” Putin asked his minister. “Yes, Vladimir Vladimirovich, that is absolutely correct,” replied Kozlov, wanting to get straight to the point. It is hoped that important insights will be gained into the background to climate change, which is being discussed so intensively around the world. “We have a lot of catching up to do,” he added.

But Putin asked: “Or did the water there only freeze later? Not 1.2 million years ago, but more recently? Could that be possible?” His minister replies, apparently slightly amused: “Vladimir Vladimirovich, that is atmospheric ice. So far, at least that’s what science says, as I just said.” Putin reacts to this curt reply with a resigned “Okay, fine.”

The strange scene that sparked new rumors about Putin’s health occurred in a cabinet meeting like this one, held via video conference. © Gavriil Grigorov/dpa

This short episode caused ridicule and malice on social media Kyiv Post reported. “How smart our president is! Nobody can fool him! He knows everything, even that ice is frozen water!”, reads one comment on goes into detail. What are you wondering?” one user asks another on Telegram.

Russia: Scene in the Kremlin causes speculation about Putin’s health

The US magazine asks more serious questions Newsweek, which speculates about Putin’s mental health. It notes that rumors began to emerge last July after the Russian president was confused about the age of a deputy mayor’s child during a Kremlin discussion. At that time, rumors emerged that Putin might be showing the first signs of dementia.

In another incident in July, Putin apparently wanted to send his greetings to fallen soldiers. The governor of eastern Russia’s Irkutsk Oblast told the president at a meeting in the Kremlin about the alleged heroism of his region’s soldiers in the Ukraine war, according to a transcript released by the Kremlin. “This is very valuable for us, for us they are all heroes, they are in our memory, in our hearts,” the governor praised the soldiers who died in Ukraine. “Greetings,” Putin replied.

Unsubstantiated rumors about Putin’s health have persisted since the beginning of his war against Ukraine. As early as summer 2022 it was said that Putin could have cancer or Parkinson’s disease. These were never confirmed by the Kremlin. It was always said that the president was in good health.