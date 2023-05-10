Kommersant: Putin said that there was nothing special in the drone that attacked the Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting with the editors-in-chief of the Russian media, answered a question about the drone attack on the Kremlin. About it informs “Kommersant”.

According to the publication, the meeting of the head of state with journalists took place on the eve of Victory Day. Putin said there was nothing special about these drones.

“[Беспилотник] made of wire and modern, however, materials <...> such home-made drones flew to the Khmeimim base in Syria, so they are familiar, and that it only contained, it seems, 400 grams of TNT, ”Kommersant reports the words president. It is noted that Putin’s meeting with the chief editors was short due to the arrival of the leaders of the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The attempt of drones to attack the residence of the President of Russia in the Kremlin became known on Wednesday, May 3. The administration of the head of state noted that at that time Russian President Vladimir Putin was in Novo-Ogaryovo.

The Ukrainian side denied involvement in the attacks. According to Kyiv, Ukraine directs all available forces and means to the liberation of its own territories.