Home policy

From: Lea Winkler

Press Split

Russia is apparently planning to expand its fighter-bomber fleet and could increase production of the Su-34. © Montage: Gavriil Grigorov/Lystseva Marina/dpa

The F-16 fighter jets are a threat to Russia. Putin is now increasing the production of his own fighter jets for the Ukraine war, especially the Su-34.

Kiev/Moscow – Ukraine is currently enjoying its new F-16 fighter jets. The first western fighter jets were delivered a few weeks ago. Since then, the fighter jets have been flying numerous training flights. During Russia’s massive air strikes at the end of August, the F-16 fighter jets were used for the first time to defend against Russian missiles, cruise missiles and drones.

The F-16 fighter jets are a great success for Ukraine, despite the tragedy surrounding the crashed pilot Oleksiy Mes. Vladimir Putin in trouble. Above all because Russia, for its part, has suffered heavy losses among its own Su-34 fighter jets. 30 machines are said to have already been destroyed in the course of the Ukraine war, writes the statistics platform OryxMost recently, a Su-34 bomber of the Russian Air Force crashed over its own territory.

Russia’s strategy against F-16 fighter jets: Strengthen the Su-34 fleet

It is unclear how many Su-34 fighter jets Russia has in total. World Air Forces Index assumes 138 machines. The Ukrainian Taras Chmut expects 160 machines, as he writes on X. Russia’s Su-34 fighter jet is one of the most important aircraft of the Russian Air Force; and Putin now wants to increase the fleet.

Apparently, the Russian aircraft factory in Novosibirsk is “set on expansion”. This is what the specialist portal Flight Review More than 600 new employees have been hired this year alone, the aviation and space magazine quotes Yuri Sljusar, General Director of the state aircraft construction holding UAC. The number of skilled workers is to be increased to 1,000 by the end of 2024. The aim is to find “additional reserves” “in order to increase production volumes,” said Sljusar. With more skilled workers in the aircraft factory, Russia could strengthen the Su-34 fleet in 2025 and thus continue to claim air supremacy in the Ukraine war.

Ukraine war becomes a fighter jet conflict: Western F-16 against Russian Su-34

In contrast to the Su-34, the F-16 is almost an old lady in the fighter jet universe. It was developed in the USA in the 1970s as a cost-effective all-purpose jet to be sold to partner countries. It can be used for combating or reconnaissance of targets on the ground or in the air. According to the manufacturer, the single-seater is 14.80 m long. Its wingspan is 9.8 m and its empty weight is around 8,500 kg. At optimal altitude, the F-16 can reach 2,142 km/h.

Series production of the Russian Su-34 only started in 2006. This fighter jet is a fighter-bomber designed for land, sea and air attacks. Powered by two turbofan engines, it has a top speed of 1,900 km/h. With a length of 23.34 m, a wingspan of 14.70 m and an empty weight of around 22,500 kg, it is a real monster in comparison to the F-16.

Designation: Multi-role combat aircraft Fighter bomber crew 1 2 In series production since 1976 2006 Top speed 2,142 km/h 1,900 km/h Empty weight 8,500kg 22,500kg span 9.8 metres 14.7 metres

The Russian magazine Topwar In 2023, due to the announced F-16 deliveries from the West to Ukraine, a comparison of the two fighter jets was carried out. The main question was whether the F-16 could compete with the Su-34. The result of the admittedly biased analysis was ambivalent. The two fighter jets were on “equal terms”, but the training of the pilot is essential. According to author Roman Skomorokhov, the F-16 is a “very good aircraft. Perhaps even the best in its class”, but not good enough in the fight against the Su-34.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

F-16 versus Su-34 fighter jet: A symbol internally and externally

When, how and if the two fighter jets will meet in the Ukraine war remains to be seen. But the fact that Putin is now increasing the number of his Su-34 aircraft is definitely a sign; both externally and internally. Dr. Robert Kluge, aviation expert from the Deutsches Museum, explained to the German Wavethat a fighter jet can also be seen as a symbol and can boost the morale of one’s own troops. “The mere possession of one can be enough to make enemies change their minds.” (lw)