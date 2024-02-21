Home page politics

Lukashenko remains at Putin's side and accuses Poland and NATO of joint provocation plans. The Belarus election and the Ukraine war are closely linked.

Minsk – Shortly before the election in Belarus, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko suspects allegations NATO-Conspiracy in Poland. At a speech in the capital Minsk, the president argued that Warsaw and Washington would jointly plan provocations that would then… Russia and Belarus would be attached.

“We are aware of all intelligence-led scenarios of various types of provocations and extremist actions involving militants in Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania. And we will make them known as widely as possible,” Lukashenko said, according to the state news agency Tass from Russia. The enemy or the victims in Lukashenko's accusations: Russia and Belarus. Between Lukashenko and Russia's president Wladimir Putin There has been a close alliance for decades, which includes both Ukraine war as well as the domestic political system in Belarus.

Close ties between Russia and Belarus: The dream of a Union State

Lukashenko was the only Belarusian president since the end of the Soviet Union and had to rely on Putin's support in the 2020 presidential election. In the Ukraine war, he let the Kremlin use Belarus as a starting point for Russian attacks, even if so far apart from a more direct role for Belarus in the Ukraine war became.

Last month there was a lot of noise Newsweek a contract between Russia and Belarus for the further integration of the Belarusian economy, including a focus on nuclear energy and a joint media company. The Belarusian opposition warned against making the country even more dependent on Moscow.

The plans from Moscow and Minsk symbolize the idea of ​​a “Union State”, i.e. a supranational union that consists only of Russia and Belarus. In the long term, the aim is to return to a confederation.

“Lukashenko is probably the only dictator in the world who is giving up his own sovereignty and his own country,” said Francisak Vyachorka, senior adviser to Belarusian opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya Newsweek. Zishanouskaya was Lukashenko's opponent in the 2024 presidential election.

Faux pas in provocation metaphor: Lukashenko contradicts Putin's view of World War II

“Hitler was preparing such an operation on the border with Poland in order to provoke the start of hostilities,” Lukashenko argued loudly Newsweek and contradicted – probably accidentally – Vladimir Putin's statements in the interview with Tucker Carlson. There the Russian president argued that Hitler had been forced to attack uncooperative Poland.

Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko are united by a decades-long alliance and the common goal of a union state. © picture alliance/dpa/Pool AFP/AP | Olga Maltseva

Lukashenko was also already prepared for counterarguments: “Here and there there will be shouts like: 'Oh, he's escalating the situation by scaring the Poles. This can’t be right… I’m telling the Poles and everyone else.”

Lukashenko for Russia – opposition for Ukraine: Belarus election goes hand in hand with war politics

The issues of the election in Belarus and the war in Ukraine are closely linked: While Lukashenko, who is close to Putin, sees the dream of a common “Union State” becoming more and more true, the opposition politician Tsikhanouskaya, according to the “Center for Eastern European and International Studies” (ZOiS) democratization plans and promotes Western allies – albeit with little chance.

The current President Lukashenko warned not only of a supposed American-Polish provocation plan, but also of an allegedly possible one “violent seizure of power” by the opposition in the parliamentary election on February 25, 2024.

“Although elections may be coming soon in Belarus, the country's future will likely be determined by events on the battlefields of Ukraine given the country's persistent authoritarianism,” concluded Ukrainian Studies postdoctoral researcher Dr. Emma Mateo, on the ZOiS website. Parts of the Belarusian population would therefore see the greatest opportunity for change in weakening Putin. (lismah)