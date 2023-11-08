Home page politics

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Split

A Putin loyalist was apparently killed in a car bomb in Ukraine. It is said to not have been the first attack on the Russian politician.

KYIV – Mikhail Filiponenko, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was killed in a car bomb attack in the occupied city of Luhansk in eastern Ukraine on Wednesday. According to its own information, Ukrainian military intelligence carried out the attack on the pro-Russian local politician and former separatist leader. The Luhansk Information Center (LIC) officially confirmed Filiponenko’s death from an “unidentified explosive device” under his car on Wednesday morning. Back in October, a high-ranking official from the pro-Putin party also died in a bomb attack.

Ukrainian military intelligence kills Putin’s ally in Luhansk

According to Ukrainian military intelligence, a “special operation to eliminate” Mikhail Filiponenko was carried out “together with representatives of the resistance movement” in the Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine. Filiponenko was a member of the People’s Council of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) and a former head of the LPR People’s Militia.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the 48-year-old had “personally and brutally tortured” civilians and prisoners of war in his role as head of the pro-Russian separatists. The secret service announced that it would continue to take action against “war criminals and collaborators” who worked with Russia. They must therefore receive “their just punishment”.

A view of the scene of the car bomb explosion that killed Mikhail Filiponenko © Stanislav Krasilnikov/IMAGO

Luhansk information center confirms car bomb as instrument of death

According to the Luhansk Information Center, the cause of death was a car bomb. “An explosive device exploded in Mikhail Filiponenko’s car, causing him to suffer fatal injuries,” the LIC said on Telegram, citing the former militia chief’s son. According to the state news agency RIA Novosti Eyewitnesses are said to have tried to help. But he died at the scene.

The Russian Investigative Committee also released a video of the forensic investigations at the alleged crime scene. It shows a destroyed dark car parked on the side of the road with blood on the driver’s seat and on the rear window. According to investigators, a criminal investigation has been launched.

Mikhail Filiponenko during a press conference in 2022. © Vladimir Gerdo/IMAGO

Pro-Russian politician killed in Luhansk – first attempted killing took place in autumn 2022

According to Russian media, the car bomb attack was not the first on Filiponenko: his car was blown up in February 2022. His driver was injured in the attack, but no one was killed. Meanwhile, Moscow has repeatedly blamed Kiev for attacks on pro-Russian politicians since the beginning of Russia’s war of aggression. Only last month, the Russian secret service FSB accused Ukraine of being behind the attack on the pro-Russian politician Oleg Zarev on the Crimean peninsula.

Before his death, the 48-year-old politician had been active in the region’s pro-Russian separatist movement since 2014, which had started a war against the Ukrainian army in the eastern Ukrainian regions of Luhansk and Donetsk. In autumn 2022, Russia finally annexed the two areas as well as two others in the south and east of the country. (nz with afp material)