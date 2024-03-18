With victory confirmed at the polls, Vladimir Putin guaranteed his stay in power in Russia until 2030, in a vote that lasted three days – between Friday (15) and this Sunday (17) – and made him the second longest-serving leader in the country , since the monarchy, after the dictator Josef Stalin (1924-1953).

The sham elections, whose results were already expected, as opponents were killed or arrested, were widely celebrated by dictatorships allied with the head of the Kremlin.

The dictator of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, congratulated Putin on his re-election for a fifth term in Russia this Sunday (17) and highlighted the alliance between the two regimes.

In a statement, Caracas' supreme leader congratulated his Russian counterpart and his “political movement” on the “overwhelming triumph.” He also stated in the note that the people “recognized the deep commitment to democracy” on the part of the current Moscow administration, something that is not observed in a country that eliminates all opposition to stay in power.

“The Russian people and government, with audacity and wisdom, have managed to overcome the multidimensional attacks that Russia has suffered in recent times and will continue to do so with the determination and drive that have characterized them throughout their memorable history,” says the text released by the Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Maduro also ratified “his unwavering will to continue working closely in the comprehensive strategic alliance (with Moscow) to advance mutually beneficial cooperation.”

Another dictatorship that celebrated the victory of the Russian leader was that of Cuba, led by Miguel Díaz-Canel. He also congratulated Putin on his re-election and related the electoral result to the people's recognition of the country's good management. “Our sincere congratulations on the re-election of 'president' Vladimir Putin. It is an irrefutable sign of the Russian people's recognition of his administration,” said the Cuban leader on the social network X, while his own regime faces massive protests by Cubans against the current crisis in island.

Díaz-Canel stated that “ties between Cuba and Russia will continue to be strengthened in sectors identified for the well-being of our peoples.”

China, controlled by Xi Jinping, sent this Monday (18) a telegram of congratulations to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on his victory in the elections, and assured that Beijing attaches “great importance” to the development of its relations with Moscow .

According to the Chinese dictator, the elections, in which the authorities did not allow any strong alternative to participate, according to the opposition, “fully reflect Russia's support for Putin”.

“In recent years, the Russian people have united, overcome challenges and made progress towards their development and national revitalization,” Xi said in a statement released by the official Xinhua news agency.

The leader of the Chinese regime added that Russia “will undoubtedly achieve more achievements under Putin’s leadership.”

“China attaches great importance to our relations and we are willing to maintain close communication with Moscow to promote the sustained, solid, stable and in-depth development of our strategic association for the benefit of both peoples,” he highlighted.

Earlier on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian conveyed congratulations to the Russian politician at a press conference and expressed his conviction that relations between China and Russia will continue to develop under the leadership of Putin and Xi.

“China and Russia are each other’s biggest neighbors and also strategic partners,” Lin said.

Later on Monday, the leader of the North Korean regime, Kim Jong-un, sent a congratulatory message to his Russian counterpart on his victory. In a brief note, Pyongyang's state agency KCNA stated that Kim “congratulated Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin on his re-election to the presidency of the Russian Federation.”