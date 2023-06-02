Home page politics

From: Jacob von Sass

Split

Vera Putina of Georgia has claimed for decades to be Putin’s biological mother. She has now passed away at the age of 97.

Tbilisi – During the grueling Ukraine war, strange reports are made public from time to time. So, according to the British tabloid The Sun the alleged mother of Russian President Vladimir Putin may have died of “old age”. On May 30, Vera Putina was taken from the Georgian capital of Tbilisi to her native village of Metekhi, where she was buried.

For decades, Vera Putina claimed to be Putin’s biological mother and that he lived in Georgia for the early years of his childhood. She was born in 1926 in the village of Metekhi near Tbilisi. Eventually she learned out loud Picture met the agricultural machinery mechanic Privalov Platon and fell in love with him. Vera Putina became pregnant by the married man and allegedly gave birth to the current President of Russia on October 7, 1950.

Vera Putina of Georgia has claimed for decades to be the birth mother of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Now died at the age of 97. © Screenshot Youtube

Alleged mother of Putin died in Georgia: “I want to see Woma at least once.”

The fact that, according to his biography, Putin was officially born exactly on this date two years later could speak for their strange theory. The first years of Putin’s life are said to have been marked by violence from his stepfather. Therefore, Vera Putina is said to have sent him to his grandparents at the age of ten. After that, his trail was lost. In an interview with The Sun said the alleged mother: “My dream is not to die without Vova (nickname for Vladimir) seeing me and speaking to me at least once.”

Here you can see the young Putin with his real parents, if you want to believe his biography. In the center sits his mother Maria Ivanovna Putina. © Russian Archives

It is more than doubtful that this wish came true. The official version of Putin’s birth and origin is told in a completely different way in his biography. His real parents are said to be Vladimir Spiridonovich Putin and Maria Ivanovna Putina. Putin grew up with them in what was then Leningrad (now St. Petersburg). Both died before his appointment as Russian President on December 31, 1999. By the way, Putin never commented publicly on the story of Vera Putina. Meanwhile, Putin’s daughters are said to lead a life of luxury. (Jacob of Sass)