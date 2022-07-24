Home page World

Sandra Kathe

Since the beginning of the war, Putin’s presumed lover Alina Kabaeva has only rarely appeared in public. (Archive photo) © Mikhail Metzel/imago-images.de

The new Putin biography by British journalist Philip Short not only gives an insight into Vladimir Putin’s career, but also into his private life.

Moscow – The private life of Russia’s rulers Wladimir Putin is considered one of Russia’s best kept secrets. Reporting on it was first considered taboo by the Russian media for years, then it was practically forbidden. Now, however, some details from the life of Russia’s head of state are addressed in a new biography, including his alleged longtime partner Alina Kabaeva.

Until a few months ago, the former Olympic gymnast and member of the Russian parliament was considered one of the most important decision-makers in a large Russian media group. Since the start of the Ukraine war and decisions by the EU and Great Britain to impose sanctions on many rich and influential Russians, Kabaeva has largely withdrawn from the public eye.

Putin’s alleged lover Alina Kabaeva: What role does she play

In his biography of Putin, however, author Philip Stone raises the question of what role Kabaeva plays in Putin’s political decisions. He suspects that the acquaintance with the then early 20s may have changed Putin’s political style from the mid-2000s, especially in the field of foreign policy. The US magazine reports Newsweek in his review of the book.

According to Stone’s interpretation, from the beginning of the alleged relationship between Kabaeva and Putin, from which several children are said to have come, a change in Putin’s behavior can be seen. According to Stone, this could also be due to the fact that Putin’s then-wife Lyudmila Ocheretnaya, from whom the Russian ruler divorced in 2014, moved into the background.

Alleged Putin mistress: Did Alina Kabaeva influence Putin’s foreign policy

According to the book review, Stone wonders Newsweek: “Was that one of the factors that favored the fact that Russian foreign policy appeared more self-confident on the Russian side, but was received more and more aggressively in the West?” Stone finds a clear answer to the question due to Putin’s very private handling of his personal life not, but after eight years of research on the book he still thinks it’s possible.

In general, Stone’s book is neither aimed at “demonizing” Putin nor “acquitting him of guilt,” a review in the US newspaper quotes Washington Post the author. Nevertheless, according to this criticism, Stone repeatedly emphasizes that the West is largely to blame for the development of relations Russia cheat. Short openly doubts many controversies that experts consider extremely likely, such as an involvement of the Russian government in the so-called “Panama Papers” or involvement in the poisoning of double agent Sergei Skripal.

Alleged relationship with Vladimir Putin: Thousands of Swiss wanted to get rid of Alina Kabaeva

Although there is no official evidence that Putin and Kabaeva actually have a personal connection, the EU has fired the ex-gymnast and politician, who is said to be living in Switzerland with her children for most of the year, as a result of the Ukraine War subject to sanctions. The reason given was that she had “connections to a listed person who actively supports the violation of the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine”. A petition ran in Switzerland in the spring calling for Kabaeva to be expelled from the country. (ska)