Former Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin, currently serving as aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, said that Russia has already entered the top five largest economies in the world. Interfax…

According to him, the historical rise of the Russian economy in the world ranking provided the coronavirus crisis, during which the GDP of other countries, Russia’s competitors, fell more.

Thus, Oreshkin, during the All-Russian youth educational forum “Territory of Meanings”, answered the question of why the goal to enter the top 5 disappeared from the new national goals extended by Putin until 2030.

“Russia has not given up on the goal of joining the top five economies. If you open the latest IMF forecast for this year, you will see that this year Russia will be the fifth economy in the world, it will rise to this level, ”he explained his position. In the future, Oreshkin is sure, the fulfillment of the set goals will allow the country to stay in the leading five. Putin’s aide stressed that the country entered the top 5 two years earlier than planned.

Russia is currently the sixth largest economy in the world, lagging behind Germany. The economy of the latter in April-June contracted by 10.1 percent compared to the previous quarter, which was the worst fall since 1970.

Earlier, the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov noted that entry into the top five is impossible due to unfavorable market conditions. “Therefore, all the same, the goals must be realistic, achievable, and this is what guided them,” he said about changing tasks.

Oreshkin also during the conversation commented on the possibility of new business support in the context of economic recovery from the crisis. According to him, aid should be reduced so that only the most efficient enterprises survive, and all others collapse. At the same time, he expects that employment will grow in Russia first, then demand, and that the level of the economy will recover within a year.