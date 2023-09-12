Oreshkin promised “positive surprise” with the draft budget for 2024-2026

There are “no problems” with the federal budget for 2024-2026, and its main parameters will be a “positive surprise.” This was stated by Assistant to the President of Russia Maxim Oreshkin in an interview RBC.

He noted that thanks to this, the authorities do not need to make difficult decisions, for example, on increasing the tax burden. “Now the government will finish, literally a week is left, in a week the government will consider the budget figures. When you see them, it will be a positive surprise. Trust me,” Putin’s aide promised.

He explained that a good result will be achieved due to the relationship between forecast oil prices and the ruble exchange rate. According to Oreshkin, the draft budget will include a significantly lower oil price than currently on the market and a stronger exchange rate of the national currency.

Oreshkin said that the execution of the current federal budget is expected within the initially projected deficit of up to 2 percent of GDP. “In general, there are no problems for the year, the situation will be even better than expected at the end of last year,” he added. The presidential aide recalled that due to the growing budget deficit, “there was a terrible panic at the beginning of the year,” but instead it was worth analyzing the data, looking at the facts and understanding the essence of what was happening.

According to Oreshkin, the problem in the public sector is not related to a lack of money, but to a shortage of construction capacity and labor. He said that in some areas because of this it was not possible to carry out the planned expenses. “You can allocate twice as much money, but since you have limited physical resources in one segment or another, your price will simply double for the service and you will still do the same volume,” he said.

Earlier, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin called for taking into account all accumulated imbalances and challenges in the global economy when forming the federal budget. “It is important to take a pragmatic approach. Avoid overly optimistic forecasts when forming the main characteristics and making expenditure obligations,” the head of the Cabinet of Ministers said.