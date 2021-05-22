Maksim Oreshkin, aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin on economic issues, speaking at the New Knowledge forum, predicted the disappearance of professions that require monotonous mental work. He is quoted by TASS…

The development of artificial intelligence will erode such work, he said. For example, we are talking about accountants, translators and basic programmers. The number of specialists in these areas, the presidential aide noted, will decrease over time.

Earlier, Oreshkin gave a forecast for a complete recovery of the labor market in the country. According to him, by the end of this year the labor market will be able to return to the pre-crisis level.

In a survey conducted in April of this year, Russians named the field of artificial intelligence development as one of the most promising for building a career. The leaders were also the high-tech industry and robotics.