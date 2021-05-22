Maxim Oreshkin, aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, gave a forecast for the full recovery of the labor market in the country. It is reported by TASS…

According to Oreshkin, by the end of this year the labor market will be able to return to the pre-crisis level. “Thanks to active measures, active support of demand last year, unemployment has already decreased from 6.4 percent to 5.4 percent, a million jobs in the Russian economy have been restored,” he said.

In April, the Ministry of Labor announced the timeline for the return of the labor market in Russia to the indicators of 2019. They recalled that Vladimir Putin set the task of returning the labor market to pre-pandemic levels by the end of this year. “This task is facing the government, and it will be fulfilled,” they noted. It is clarified that in some regions – for example, in the Kaluga region – employment has already reached the level before the pandemic.

The Ministry of Labor stressed that the number of unemployed began to decline in the fall of last year. It was noted that additional measures of state support at the federal level improved the employment situation in the regions.