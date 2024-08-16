Patrushev: US involved in Ukrainian Armed Forces attack on Kursk region

Aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, head of the Maritime Collegium Nikolai Patrushev gave a long interview.

During the conversation, he commented on the attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the Kursk region, and also announced the plans of Western countries to tie down Russia in the world’s oceans.

Patrushev accused NATO of involvement in the attack on the Kursk region

According to the head of state’s aide, the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack on the Russian region was planned with the participation of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) and Western intelligence services.

NATO countries have pumped Kyiv with weapons, military instructors, constantly supply intelligence and monitor the actions of neo-Nazis. The operation in the Kursk region was also planned with the participation of NATO and Western intelligence agencies Nikolay Patrushev Assistant to the President of Russia

He also stressed that the statements of the American authorities about their non-involvement in the attack on the Kursk region do not correspond to reality.

Statements by the US leadership about non-involvement in Kyiv’s crimes in the Kursk region do not correspond to reality. The States regularly say one thing and do another Nikolay Patrushev Assistant to the President of Russia

Patrushev explained that without Washington’s participation and direct support, Ukrainian troops would not have risked entering Russian territory. The attack on the Kursk region, he added, was caused by a premonition of the collapse of the Kyiv authorities.

Also, in his opinion, the United States, through its own efforts, created all the preconditions for Ukraine to lose its sovereignty and part of its territories.

At present, the people of Ukraine, which the US has transformed from a state into a military anti-Russian project, are suffering for the sake of American interests. Nikolay Patrushev Assistant to the President of Russia

Related materials:

The West wants to deprive Russia of access to the Baltic Sea

In the interview, Patrushev pointed out that the North Atlantic Alliance has been increasing its presence in the world’s oceans for a long time, including in the waters adjacent to the shores of Russia.

Thus, the West wants to deprive Russia of access to the Baltic Sea with the help of Sweden and Finland, which recently became members of NATO.

The West is seeking to deprive Russia of access to the Baltic Sea, turning it into an “internal sea” of the alliance, using the newly-minted NATO countries of Sweden and Finland for this purpose. Nikolay Patrushev Assistant to the President of Russia

In addition, he warned, NATO is actively implementing a strategy to tie down Russia in the Black Sea, preparing to increase its presence there in defiance of the Montreux Convention.

In order to increase their influence in the World Ocean, the United States and its allies ignore or attempt to revise other international agreements. Nikolay Patrushev Assistant to the President of Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin created the Maritime Collegium by decree on August 13 to increase the effectiveness of the country’s national maritime policy. Nikolai Patrushev was appointed chairman of the new structure.