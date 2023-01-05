In Germany, numerous “Putin’s agents” are apparently working to create anti-Ukraine sentiment – so that support for arms deliveries is dwindling.

Cologne – Around three months after Russia’s attack on Ukraine, numerous people in Cologne waved Russian flags in May 2022 – expressing their support for Russia and Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin. According to the police, around 150 pro-Russian demonstrators took to the streets, and later up to a thousand people drove in a motorcade on Lake Fühlinger. These and other events of this type were organized by Elena K. According to research by the Reuters news agency she is one of several “Putin agents” who are supposed to ensure a pro-Russian mood in Germany during the Ukraine war – and for an end to the arms deliveries to Ukraine.

Ukraine war: key figures in Germany create a mood for Putin

In Germany, key figures are apparently making the mood for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Some of the agitators have “two faces,” according to the Reuters analysis. Some use pseudonyms and have undisclosed ties to Russia and Russian entities under international sanctions. According to the research, some also have connections to right-wing extremist organizations.

Apparently, the actors are making opinions both online and on the street. The common history of Russia and Germany and the long dependence on gas and oil are among the arguments used to break backing for Ukraine and end support from the West. Germany is a tactically important target as the European Union’s largest economy provides a significant share of financial aid and arms supplies to Ukraine.

These are the key figures of pro-Russian propaganda in Germany

According to the report, one of Putin’s agents in Germany is Max S., whose real name is RT. According to Reuters, there are several indications of his connections to the Kremlin. For example, a Russian government agency paid for his plane ticket to a conference at which Putin also spoke. His partner Elena K. organized the pro-Russian protests in Cologne. K. became known, among other things, with her claim, which has not been independently verified, that she was dismissed from her job as a nurse because of “Russophobia” in Germany.

Other names mentioned by the news agency are Oleg E., a former Russian secret service employee, Jan R., chairman of the German-Russian souls group, which among other things collects donations for the pro-Russian separatists in Donbass, and Vyacheslav S., operator of the pro-Russian Telegram account “Putin Fan Club”.

According to the report, Markus B., the former chairman of the now defunct right-wing extremist Pro NRW party, is also within the sphere of influence of Russian agents. German authorities also linked one of the people identified by Reuters to the far right. In December of last year, the “Reichsbürger” in Germany had planned a putsch, which, however, was exposed.

Markus B., party leader of Pro NRW, at a pro-Russia demo in December 2022 in Cologne. © IMAGO/Ying Tang / NurPhoto

Pro-Russian organizations in Germany

In the Russian Empire, the Cossacks once swore allegiance to the tsar. In the Ukraine war, the Cossacks are apparently loyal to the Kremlin chief and are fighting alongside Russian forces, the Reuters report said. The report names the “Union of Cossack Warriors of Russia and Abroad” as the most important Cossack society.

Other organizations mentioned include the “Night Wolves” biker club, which is under US sanctions because it is said to have supported Russian armed forces in the Crimean annexation in 2014. In addition, German-speaking Telegram channels also share the propaganda of the Putin agents in Germany. Reuters research revealed at least 27 channels relaying pro-Kremlin messages to a total audience of about 1.5 million subscribers. The Interior Ministry told Reuters that it takes any attempt by other states to influence Germany “very seriously”, especially “in connection with the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine”.

