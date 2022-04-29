War Russia Ukraine, “Kiev had to stop earlier, now it’s too late”

There war in Ukraine continues unabated from over two months. Putin does not intend to stop and escalates attacks not only in the east of the country but also hitting other cities with missiles, a clear sign of an armed conflict that is becoming increasingly intense and unpredictable. Rodionovhead of the study center linked to the Moscow Ministry of Defense: “Must go on or it will be a failure. IS at stake – explains a close Putin adviser to Corriere della Sera – la our existence. Self Ukraine it will not be denazified And demilitarized after all, this Special Military Operation will be remembered as a failure. We just have to keep going. Months ago we received the assignment of to study different projects theorists of partition of Ukraine. But the first, which is the simple one liberation of the Donbassnow it is passed from events and from obstinacy of the regime of Kiev in postponing surrender “.

“By now – continues Rodionov to Corriere – the existence of the two is no longer at stake separatist republics pro-Russian, as you Westerners call them, but existence itself of Russiaas is clear from verbal escalation these days. This is one defensive operation. I am among those who have been begging for eight years Putin to intervene by sending the troops in Ukraine. But he still stored some hope in the West. Now, finally, we are at total rupture. It is no longer a question of preventing Ukraine from entering the country Born. But to create one new nation that there protect give her western maneuvers“.

